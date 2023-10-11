ECC 2023 Group F: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Championship (ECC) will move to Group F from October 12, Thursday. Cartama Oval, Cartama in Spain will serve as the revenue for this exciting campaign.

Five teams are set to compete in this group namely Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Scotland XI. Each team will face the other four sides once in a round robin format.

The grand finale of Group F is scheduled to take place on October 15, Saturday where the top two teams of the group will compete for the coveted trophy.

The winners of all six groups will advance it to the Championship Week, starting from October 16, Monday. Notably, Netherlands XI, the reigning champions, have automatically qualified to the championship week this season.

Talking about other group winners this season, Spain defeated France in the Group A final. In the Group B final, Jersey thumped Belgium by eight wickets to advance to the next round. Italy bagged a comprehensive six-wicket win over Denmark in the Group C final. Ireland XI registered an eight-wicket win over Hungary in the Group D finale.

The European Cricket Championship serves as an ideal platform for both young and seasoned cricketers to prove their talent and showcase their skills. It would be interesting to see which team comes out on top after the conclusion of the Championship Week.

ECC 2023 Group F: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 - October 12, Scotland XI vs Portugal, 3:00 PM

Match 2 - October 12, Luxembourg vs Germany, 5:30 PM

Match 3 - October 12, Norway vs Scotland XI, 7:30 PM

Match 4 - October 12, Germany vs Portugal, 10:00 PM

Match 5 - October 13, Luxembourg vs Norway, 12:00 AM

Match 6 - October 13, Norway vs Portugal, 3:00 PM

Match 7 - October 13, Scotland XI vs Luxembourg, 5:30 PM

Match 8 - October 13, Germany vs Norway, 7:30 PM

Match 9 - October 13, Luxembourg vs Portugal, 10:00 PM

Match 10 - October 14, Scotland XI vs Germany, 12:00 AM

Eliminator - October 14 - 3:00 PM

Qualifier 1 - October 14 - 5:30 PM

Qualifier 2 - October 14 - 8:30 PM

Final - October 15 - 12:00 AM

ECC 2023 Group F: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The European Cricket Championship 2023 will be live-streamed on the FanCode website and app. However, no live telecast of the competition will be available on any TV channel in India.

ECC 2023 Group F: Full Squads

Germany:

Abdul Basir, Abdul Shakoor, Adil Khan, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Fayaz Nasserri, Ghulam Ahmadi, Hamid Wardak, Jamshed Khan, Janpreet Singh, Rohit Singh, Sachin Mandy, Shahid Afridi, Walter Behr

Luxembourg:

Amit Dhingra, Amit Halbhavi, Ankush Nanda, Anoop Orsu, Harpal Singh, James Barker, Jigyasu Pant, Joost Mees, Mohit Dixit, Momand Milad, Shiv Karan Gill, Thomas Martin, Timothy Barker, Vikram Vijh

Norway:

Ahmadullah Shinwari, Javed Khan, Khizer Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Mofassar Saeed, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Pratheesh Thangavadivel, Qamar Mushtaque, Raza Iqbal, Saiful Islam, Shahbaz Butt, Sunil Dutt, Syed Haider, Tafseer Ali, Vinay Ravi, Waheed Anjum, Walid Ghauri

Portugal:

Abdus Samad, Amandeep Singh, Azhar Andani, Francoise Stoman, Juan Henri, Junaid Khan, Kuldeep Gholiya, Md Siraj Nipo, Miguel Machado, Najam Shahzad, Rana Sarwar, Suman Ghimire, Syed Maisam

Scotland XI:

Callum Garden, Callum Grant, Charlie Peet, Christopher McBride, Jack Hogarth, Jamie Dunk, Kess Sajjad, Liam Naylor, Lyle Robertson, Mackenzie Jones, Michael English, Oli Hairs, Owen Gould, Taimoor Ahmad