ECS England 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

ECS England 2024 is the first-ever European Cricket Series in England. The tournament will start on Monday, May 27, and conclude on Friday, May 31. The tournament will witness a total of six teams.

These six teams are: Wimbledon, Twickenham, Spencer, NCCA, Tunbridge Wells, and Hornchurch. The National Counties Cricket Association (NCCA) have earned a direct qualification to the Finals Day of the tournament. They will be in action in the first qualifier of the tournament.

The other five teams will play a total of eight matches each. Each of these five teams will face the other four teams twice in the league phase. The top three teams will qualify for the Finals Day.

A total of 24 matches are scheduled to take place in the competition this season at the Raynes Park Sports Ground in Wimbledon.

Wimbledon and Hornchurch represented England in the European Cricket League 2024. Wimbledon won three out of four matches in Group B and finished in first place. They lost the second qualifier of the group to Huddinge by 21 runs. Hornchurch defeated Old Victorians in the final of the tournament by seven wickets.

Tunbridge Wells participated in the European Cricket League 2022 and went on to qualify for the final. They lost the final against Pak I Care Badalona by seven wickets.

NCCA have won the European Cricket Championship twice in 2021 and 2023. Twickenham and Spencer will be participating in a European T10 tournament for the first time.

ECS England 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, May 27

Match 1 - Spencer vs Tunbridge Wells, 02:15 PM

Match 2 - Twickenham vs Tunbridge Wells, 04:15 PM

Match 3 - Spencer vs Wimbledon, 06:15 PM

Match 4 - Wimbledon vs Twickenham, 08:45 PM

Match 5 - Spencer vs Twickenham, 10:45 PM

Tuesday, May 28

Match 6 - Hornchurch vs Twickenham, 02:15 PM

Match 7 - Tunbridge Wells vs Twickenham, 04:15 PM

Match 8 - Hornchurch vs Wimbledon, 06:15 PM

Match 9 - Wimbledon vs Tunbridge Wells, 08:45 PM

Match 10 - Hornchurch vs Tunbridge Wells, 10:45 PM

Wednesday, May 29

Match 11 - Twickenham vs Wimbledon, 02:15 PM

Match 12 - Spencer vs Wimbledon, 04:15 PM

Match 13 - Twickenham vs Hornchurch, 06:15 PM

Match 14 - Hornchurch vs Spencer, 08:45 PM

Match 15 - Twickenham vs Spencer, 10:45 PM

Thursday, May 30

Match 16 - Tunbridge Wells vs Spencer, 02:15 PM

Match 17 - Hornchurch vs Spencer, 04:15 PM

Match 18 - Tunbridge Wells vs Wimbledon, 06:15 PM

Match 19 - Wimbledon vs Hornchurch, 08:45 PM

Match 20 - Tunbridge Wells vs Hornchurch, 10:45 PM

Friday, May 31

Eliminator - TBC vs TBC, 02:15 PM

Qualifier 1 - TBC vs NCCA, 04:15 PM

Qualifier 2 - TBC vs TBC, 07:15 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 10:15 PM

ECS England 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

ECS England 2024: Full Squads

Wimbledon

Adam Slater, Brandon Tattam, Gurt Oosthuizen, Jack Boyle, Jason Marshall, Matt Boyle, Michael Turner, Tim Lloyd, Billy Sewell, Charlie Whipple, Kit Winder, James Weir (wk), Nic Hucker (wk), Tom Wilkins (wk), Ben Twine, Jack Palser, Jamie Ash Vie, Jonathan Speller, Matthew Benning, Oliver Pike, Richie Lamb, Sam Baldwin, Sam Freestone, Steve Reeves, Tom Weston

Twickenham

Angus Mckenzie, Dan Taylor, Holger Kriess, Jarryd Knott, Neville Talbot, Patrick Dixon, Sanjit Sandhu, Ammar Syed, Ben Ellis, Blake van der Linde, Devin Tomlinson, Don Manuwelge, Eugene Berger, Francois Fourie, James Smith, Jonathan Hunt, Nikhil Nomula, Phil Nash, Robbie Bosier, Muhammad Ahmad (wk), Adam Mather, Damo Prophet, Gurjit Sandhu, Hinay Dassani, Max Hunt, Nakul Vishvanath, Thomas Hopkins

Spencer

Cameron Kerr, Daniel Adams, Harry Stothard, Henry Pegley, Jamie Sones, Jens Wagstaff, Lloyd Paternott, Ollie Greenhow, Timothy Barker, Troy Johnson, Will De Cani, Will Huffer, David Mansfield, Freddie Horler, Michael Edwards, Ruairidh Barker, Samuel Harris, Archie Macpherson (wk), Chris Booth (wk), Elliot Deeks (wk), Ben Reffitt, Cameron Cunningham, Cameron Ponsonby, Dominic Bokor Ingram, Gus Grant, Martel Evans, Phillip Miller, Uzair Nayab, Zakirullah Oriakhil

NCCA

David Scott, Freddie Fallows, Andy Rishton, Conner Haddow, Nils Priestley, Tom Hinley, Tommy Sturgess, Cameron Hemp (wk), Dan Lincoln (wk), Sam Young (wk), Jack Plom, Toby Greatwood

Tunbridge Wells

Alex Williams, Viraj Bhatia, Will Freeman, William Stickler, Henry Smith, Joe McCaffrey, Lee Cormie, Marc McLean, Matt Barker, Michael Waller (c), Raj Gupta, Sahil Shah, Ben Dawkins (wk), Kane Horwell (wk), Ollie Morgan (wk), Sam Smith (wk), Chris Williams, David Smith, Dileepa Jayalath, Freddie Freeman, Harry Youds, Liam McGroarty, Rhys Marshall, Sam Huggett

Hornchurch

Andy Roberts, Frank Jacobs, George Clark, George Hankins, Graeme Farquhar, Jalpesh Vijay, Lesbourne Edwards, Michael Church, Nick Pang, Ositadinma Onwuzulike, Adeel Malik, Darren Whitlock, Jake Roberts, Kyle Hopper, Richard Burd, James Palmer (wk), Kian Poskitt (wk), Paul Murray (wk), Arthur George, Billy Whitlock, Bryce Allchin, Gavin Griffiths, Harry Hankins, Jack Hogarth, Joe Defreitas, Marc Whitlock, Tommy Fletcher, Tufail Zada

