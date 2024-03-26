Explained: What Virat Kohli's "my name is attached to promoting T20s" remark could've meant 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli is not one to mince his words As someone who absolutely loves a challenge, he might have one on the cards, setting up things perfectly with his bat as well as his words.

Kohli guided RCB to a four-wicket win in their first home game of IPL 2024, when the heavyweights like Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Cameron Green had all struggled. He made a huge statement, dishing out the perfect balance of aggression and caution. Even though he could not finish off the game, his contribution of 77 runs off 49 deliveries was enough for him to claim the Player of the Match award.

It was during the post-match presentation, that he delivered the biggest statement of them all. He more or less announced his intention to be part of the scrap for a place in Team India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad. Even though it was only a part of Kohli's entire interaction, it was the one that garnered the most attention, and knowing him, that was his intention.

What exactly did Kohli say during the post-match presentation?

Apart from the significance of Kohli's innings, the manner with which he approached the run chase was equally commendable. He made the most of an early reprieve by scoring four boundaries in the first over itself, and carried the batting as the rest around him collapsed.

The charming way in which Kohli went about his innings, including taking on the spinners in the middle overs, was certainly noted by fans and pundits alike. As a result, he was asked about reinventing his game. After laying out the adjustments he made to cope with the demands, he could not resist using the opportunity to assert himself to those who doubted his ability.

"They know I play the cover drive well, so they're not going to allow me to hit gaps. With guys like KG and Arshdeep hitting length, you have to create some momentum with the ball. Once you're closer to the ball, you negate the bounce and meet it earlier. You have to come up with a game plan here and there. I know my name is now attached to just promoting the game in different parts of the world when it comes to T20 cricket. But I've still got it I guess," Kohli said at the post match presentation ceremony.

On one hand, it is sad to see a player with 12,000 T20 runs needing to proclaim his prowess, but on the other, considering the tangle that he has been caught in inadvertently, it was essential.

Why did he feel the need to say it?

Virat Kohli's place in the Indian T20I squad, despite all of his laurels, has not been reserved in the recent past. In 2022, during the ace batter's lean phase, there were several eyeing the coveted No.3 spot like vultures. However, Kohli roared in time to reclaim his spot in the form of a brilliant Asia Cup campaign.

Despite being among the runs in the 2022 T20 World Cup, his playing style was still scrutinized. With the other formats being in focus the next year, the talk of Kohli in the T20I squad dwindled down. However, it has naturally spurred up yet again with now only a few months to go for the event.

Another variable that comes into this particular predicament is the ICC's need to catalyze the sport in North America, and understandably so. Virat Kohli is arguably the face of cricket in the modern era, inflated through his sheer talent, brand endorsements, and various other factors, which makes his presence necessary for the event.

Now the question arises. Will Virat Kohli go just for the sake of it to promote the sport or will he wish to play a fitting role to end India's ICC silverware drought and win his first T20 World Cup?

The debate was already stirred up in the commentator's box, when Kevin Pietersen and Ravi Shastri had touched upon the subject.

“The World Cup is happening in the USA. India are playing Pakistan in New York. You’d want someone like a Virat Kohli to help the game grow,” Pietersen said.

“It’s not about growing the game, it’s about winning the competition. The game will grow wherever it needs to grow. What I’m trying to say is no baggage. And India won in 2007 T20 World Cup with a young side. You want youth. You want flamboyance. You want that dash,” Shastri replied.

From Virat Kohli's perspective, he is just as good without his brand value since there would be no brand value without his talent. He is a player first, and an ambassador of the game later, much as he has advocated the game, especially the longest format. His priority would be to do it while playing the game, and not from the sidelines.

He wants to get into the squad based on merit, and not just tag along for the ride, and since he knows he is good enough, that should be enough. Lastly, and more importantly, he mentioned that he has still got it, and as long as he has got that belief, nothing else matters.