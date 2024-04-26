Futures League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

The Futures League 2024 is a T20 tournament hosted by the Japan Cricket Association.

The two-day event is scheduled to start on Saturday, April 27, and will conclude on Sunday, April 28. A total of eight matches will be played in this edition of the tournament at the Sano International Cricket Ground 1 and Sano International Cricket Ground 2.

The four teams that will take part in this tournament are: Turtles, Gorillas, Vipers, and Dragons. Each team will face the other three once in the tournament. The top two teams will qualify for the final, while the remaining two teams will play the third-position match.

The previous edition of the tournament took place in April last year. All four teams, Turtles, Gorillas, Vipers, and Dragons were a part of the tournament last year. Dragons defeated the Vipers in the third-position match by four wickets.

They had chased down the target of 132 runs in 19.3 overs. Kento Ota-Dobell was the highest run-scorer and made 49 off 39. Yu Kinoshita was the most economical bowler and took two wickets for 15 runs in four overs. Gorillas beat Turtles in the final after chasing down the target of 76 runs in 17.3 overs with five wickets in hand.

Futures League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, April 27

Match 1 - Turtles vs Dragons, Sano International Cricket Ground 1, 7:00 AM

Match 2 - Vipers vs Gorillas, Sano International Cricket Ground 2, 7:00 AM

Match 3 - Turtles vs Gorillas, Sano International Cricket Ground 1, 11:00 AM

Match 4 - Vipers vs Dragons, Sano International Cricket Ground 2, 11:00 AM

Sunday, April 28

Match 5 - Turtles vs Vipers, Sano International Cricket Ground 1, 7:00 AM

Match 6 - Dragons vs Gorillas, Sano International Cricket Ground 2, 7:00 AM

3rd Position Match - TBC vs TBC, Sano International Cricket Ground 2, 11:00 AM

Final - TBC vs TBC, Sano International Cricket Ground 1, 11:00 AM

Futures League 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Futures League 2024: Full Squads

Turtles

Akshay Dilipkumar, Charles Hinze, Takumi Kishi, Aqazi Khan, Declan Suzuki, Shotaro Hiratsuka, Chihaya Arakawa (wk), Riku Awaga (wk), Aarav Tiwari, Hirotake Kakinuma, Max Lynn, Sora Ichiki, Vinamra Sethi

Dragons

Ashley Thurgate, Hamdan Siddique, Hayato Shimada, Hayato Sugawara, Kazumasa Hiratsuka, Rithvik Sivakumar, Kazuma Stafford, Nihar Parmar, Tomonoshin Oki, Sandeep Krishnan (wk), Shu Noguchi (wk), Taku Inage, Yuvraj Jain

Vipers

Arron Regin, Kiefer Lake, Koji Hardgrave Abe, Reiji Suto, Skyler Cook, Kento Dobell, Timothy Moore, Yu Kinoshita, Marcus Thurgate (wk), Aoto Okajima, Jisei Ando, Masato Morita, Tomoya Takada

Gorillas

Aditya Phadke, Manav Natarajan, Hugo Tanikelly, Lachlan Yamamotolake, Luke Mynard, Nikhil Pol, Tomo Rear, Yuto Yageta, Daniel Panckhurst (wk), Issa Katakura (wk), Kota Hasegawa, Ryan Drake, Zubair Khan

