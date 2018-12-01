×
Highest ODI score by an Indian player each year since 2013

01 Dec 2018, 10:17 IST

India has been a dominant force in One-day internationals for the last six years. India is the only team to have qualified for the Knock-out stages of all three ICC ODI tournaments in the same period – ICC Champions trophy in 2013 & 2017 and ICC Cricket World Cup in 2015. They have won more ODIs than any other nation in the time period with 92 wins to their name well ahead of England (74 wins). Although bowlers have contributed to the success it is the players with the willow that has caused a lot of damage.

A nation that has always produced some of the best batsmen the game has ever witnessed it is no surprise to see them doing what they have done. Indian batsmen have played some brilliant knocks in recent years notching up some big hundreds. Let us look at the highest scores by an Indian batsman in each year since 2013.  

2013 – Rohit Sharma 209 Vs Australia 

If there is one innings that redefined Rohit Sharma’s career then it has to this mauling of Australian bowlers to bring up his first double hundred in ODIs. In a series full of runs and only runs, Rohit despite scoring heavily was overshadowed by the brilliance of Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni before he showed his fireworks on the day of Diwali.

With series tied at 2-2, India was asked to bat first and was off to a blazing start from Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan. India lost two quick wickets but Rohit held one end up and brought up his second hundred of the series. Come the death overs, the world witnessed his extraordinary hitting ability smashing a record 16 sixes. He scored his last 109 runs off just 42 balls helping India to a score of 383/5. It was not only a series-winning knock but also showed his capability as a batsman.

