ICC Champions Trophy 2017: It is priceless to have MS Dhoni's thoughts, feels Virat Kohli

Kohli feels Dhoni's experience and tactical acumen will help him lead the side more effectively.

Virat Kohli feels that Dhoni’s suggestions will help him captain the team in a better manner

What's the story?

Virat Kohli's pre-match press conference in Birmingham ahead of India's big game in Champions Trophy 2017 was rich in befitting responses to all questions shot at the Indian skipper. Commenting on his expectations from the Pakistan team, he said, “Pakistan have always been the team which can surprise the opposition.”

He also spoke about MS Dhoni, the former Indian skipper and stressed the importance of the latter's insight. “It is priceless to have MS Dhoni's thoughts. The things he picks up look minor but are massive in terms of making a difference.”

He also stated that playing the role of the captain will have no effect on his game as he is entirely focused on motivating the team and taking them through irrespective of the position he holds. “Captaincy gives you much more responsibility in the field. Rather than putting myself under pressure, I am trying to make sure that all the guys are in a good mindset and are feeling confident about their skills.”

The defending champions will face Pakistan on the 4th of June in Edgbaston.

In case you didn't know...

India will face Pakistan in an ODI after quite a long while and the match remains one of the most anticipated games of the tournament. A lot has changed since India lifted the Champions Trophy in 2013 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

This year, Kohli will lead the defending champions in his first ICC tournament as captain.

The heart of the matter

Kohli took this chance to state that the Indian team are not treating this game any differently. “For us, it's the matter of executing what we know best regardless of whom we are playing against,” said the Indian skipper in response to questions about the Indian team's mindset ahead of the match against another Asian powerhouse. “We don't play Pakistan often but they can create a surprise. We can never take them lightly. We focus on what we can do,” he added.

He also spoke about his expectations from the game, stating that no total was safe in such a fixture. “In the shorter format, no total is safe. Earlier 300 was competitive. Some batsmen in this day and age can chase anything.”

What's next?

The Men in Blue are all set to commence their journey in the Champions Trophy against Pakistan. However, the result of this match will have far-reaching consequences. Any mistake made by the players will remain in the memory of the spectators and both the teams will be aware of that fact. Thus, Sunday's big match will test not only the cricket skills these players possess but also their ability to perform under such pressure.

Author's Take

Dhoni, as stated by the captain, plays a crucial role on the field in terms of the experience he brings. His understanding of the wicket and techniques of batsmen will be helpful for Kohli to set the field. Suggestions from the former Indian skipper will ease the pressure on Kohli to a great deal.

Dhoni is undoubtedly one of the best captains in the world and thus, his chemistry with Kohli will play a significant role in India’s performance.