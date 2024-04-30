Indonesia vs Thailand T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Cricket Indonesia is all set to host the Thailand men’s cricket team for a five-match T20I series, starting on Wednesday, May 1. The Udayana Cricket Ground in Bali will host all five games of the campaign.

Cricket Indonesia has named the five-match T20I series the “Bali Bash International”. Both national boards have named strong squads with impressive all-round units.

Kadek Gamantika will lead the Indonesian team in the T20I series while Austin Lazarus will captain the Thailand T20I outfit. Danilson Hawoe, Kadek Gamantika, and Gede Arta are some of the bowlers to watch out for from the Indonesian side while captain Kadek is expected to bat at No. 3 with the bat.

On the other hand, Akshaykumar Yadav, who is an opener and keeps wickets, is one of the star players to watch out for from the Thailand team. Sorawat Desungnoen, who opens the innings, will also roll his arm and he would be one of the players to watch out for.

Indonesia vs Thailand T20I Series 2024: Head-to-Head Records

Both these sides played each other in two instances in the T20I format. Indonesia won once while Thailand secured a win in the other game. The last time these two sides locked horns was in the ACC Challenger Cup in February 2024 when Thailand won the game by seven wickets.

Matches Played: 2

Indonesia Won: 1

Thailand Won: 1

Tie: 0

No Result: 0

Indonesia vs Thailand T20I Series 2024: Full schedule and match timings (All timings in IST)

May 1, Wednesday

First T20I - Indonesia vs Thailand, 9:30 AM

May 2, Thursday

Second T20I - Indonesia vs Thailand, 9:30 AM

May 4, Saturday

Third T20I - Indonesia vs Thailand, 9:30 AM

May 5, Sunday

Fourth T20I - Indonesia vs Thailand, 9:30 AM

May 6, Monday

Fifth T20I - Indonesia vs Thailand, 9:30 AM

Indonesia vs Thailand T20I Series 2024: Telecast and live streaming details

The FanCode app and website will live-stream the Indonesia vs Thailand T20I series. However, there is no live TV telecast for fans in India.

Indonesia vs Thailand T20I Series 2024: Full squads

Indonesia

Anjar Tadarus, Gede Yogi Prastama, Kadek Gamantika (c), Padmakar Surve, Sakthi Seelan, Dhanesh Shetty, Gaurav Tiwari, Gede Arta, Gede Priandana, Kirubasankar Ramamoorthy, Dharma Kesuma, Apriliandi Rahayu, Danilson Hawoe, Ferdinando Banunaek, Karan Tiwari, Ketut Artawan, Maxi Koda, Muhammad Afis, Wayan Budiarta.

Thailand

Anucha Kalasi, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Narawit Nuntarach, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Austin Lazarus (c), Jandre Coetzee, Khanitson Namchaikul, Mukesh Thakur, Akshay Yadav, Satarut Rungrueang, Kamron Senamontree, Nopphon Senamontree, Sarawut Maliwan, Wiraphan Ngowhuad.

