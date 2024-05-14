IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's DC vs LSG match

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will square off against each other in the 64th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. It is a must-win game for both teams if they want to reach the playoffs this year.

DC are placed sixth in the standings with 12 points from 13 matches, while LSG find themselves a spot below in the table with the same points but a game in hand.

The two teams met earlier this season where the Capitals defeated the Super Giants by six wickets at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Jake Fraser-McGurk and Rishabh Pant starred in the run-chase, as DC gunned down 168 runs with 11 balls to spare.

With small boundaries and batting-friendly wicket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, another high-scoring contest is on the cards tonight. On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's DC vs LSG match.

#1 KL Rahul - LSG

Despite a lot of debates surrounding his lack of intent, skipper KL Rahul has been Lucnknow's highest run-scorer. The right-handed batter has amassed 460 runs in 12 matches at an average of 38.33 and a strike rate of below 140.

Rahul, who had an animated chat with owner Sanjiv Goenka after the last game against the SunRisers Hyderabad, will be desperate to prove his credentials as a T20 player against Delhi. With the ground tailormade for batters, expect Rahul to fire tonight.

#2 Rishabh Pant - DC

The Delhi Capitals skipper has had an impressive return to competitive cricket since a 14-month layoff due to the horrific car accident on December 30, 2022. Rishabh Pant is DC's highest scorer with 413 runs from 12 games at a strike rate of over 156.

Pant, who missed the last game due to a suspension, will look to continue his spectacular form and lead his side to victory with a special knock on Tuesday.

#3 Nicholas Pooran - LSG

The West Indians superstar has been an integral part of the Lucknow side, chipping in with quickfire knocks in the middle order. Barring the last few games, Nicholas Pooran has had an impactful IPL season, aggregating 360 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 162.05.

Pooran will hope to continue his blazing form as the Super Giants look to secure two victories and improve on their NRR to give themselves the best chance of reaching the playoffs.

