Japan Women's Premier League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

In their bid to promote women's cricket in the nation, the Japan Cricket Association (JCA) is all set to organize the Japan Women’s Premier League 2024. The three-day tournament is scheduled to begin on Friday, May 17, and it will be concluded on Sunday, May 19.

The Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano, Kanto will host all three games of the competition. Meanwhile, Eastern Waves and Western Eagles are the only two sides participating in the tournament.

Eastern Waves have named a 15-member squad for the competition, while Western Eagles are entering with a 16-member squad. Both teams will be eager to put their best foot forward and clinch the three-match tournament.

Meanwhile, the competition will also provide a great platform for the players to showcase their talent and impress the selectors and fans at the same time. It will be a massive opportunity for the players to knock on the door of the national side with some solid performances.

The commencement of the Japan Women's Premier League is scheduled to follow the conclusion of the Japan Women's T10 Premier League.

Japan Women's Premier League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Friday, May 17

Match 1 - Eastern Waves vs Western Eagles, 6:30 AM

Saturday, May 18

Match 2 - Western Eagles vs Eastern Waves, 6:30 AM

Sunday, May 19

Match 3 - Eastern Waves vs Western Eagles, 6:30 AM

Japan Women's Premier League 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming - Fancode

Live Telecast - N/A

Japan Women's Premier League 2024: Full Squads

Eastern Waves

Akari Nishimura, Elena Kusuda, Haruna Iwasaki, Christelle van der Schyff, Jess Adams, Kurumi Ota, Kiyo Fujikawa, Maria Corazon, Ahilya Chandel, Mai Yangida, Piumi Badalge, Seika Sumi, Selina Solman, Erika Toguchi-Quinn, Meg Ogawa

Western Eagles

Ayumi Doi, Shimako Kato, Emmerson Fillsell, Hinase Goto, Ekanayake Bandara, Erika Oda, Nonoha Yasumoto, Ishu Karunarathna, Paulinah Mashishi, Palak Gundecha, Sathya Sandeepani, Ni Nanda Sakarini, Ayaka Kanada, Ayumi Fujikawa, Shrunali Ranade

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback