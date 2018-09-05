KSCA cricket scores: Who did what this week

The Karnataka State Cricket Association conducts various tournaments across its five divisions for clubs and institutions in the state. Apart from that, the association also conducts various open tournaments for clubs and institutions affiliated to the KSCA in group 1, offering a platform for the youngsters to showcase their talent.

The YS Ramaswamy Memorial Tournament is one such tournament that is conducted by the KSCA.

Going forward, Sportskeeda will continue to provide scores and update from several leagues not only from Karnataka but from various other state associations of the country.

Here are the scores from the tournament:

Jayanagar United Cricketers: 297 for 4 in 50 overs [Bhaskar 155*, Guruprasad 61, Tejas 27, Ajendra 43, Monish 2/39] beat

Sparklers Cricket Club: 219 all out in 45.3 overs [Vishal 93, Ayush 41, Sachin 24, Arun 2/37, Manmohan 3/33, Dileep 2/33] by 78 runs.

Silky Town Cricket Club, Channapatna: 216 all out in 47.4 overs [Srujan 51, Narasimha Murthy 60, Umesh 21, Shylendra 20, Pranav Arakkal 2/49, Arnav Pillutla 5/48] beat

Deccan United Cricket Club: 126 all out in 44.2 overs [Pratyush G 42, Vishal Kumar 25, Umesh 3/19, Pavan Kumar 2/32, Rehaman Baig 3/31] by 90 runs.

Bowlers Cricket Club: 279 for 9 in 50 overs [Rohith 22, Jaiveer 47, Shreyas 20, Siddesh 68, Sandesh 59, Saptagiri 2/30, Vinayak 3/40, Akshay 2/30] beat

SSK Cricket Club: 146 all out in 29.3 overs [Manjunath 22, Satish 49, Sagar 36, Vishal 2/34, Vinayak 4/30] by 133 runs.

Raichur City XI Cricket Club: 330 for 9 in 50 overs [Raghavendra N 125, Karthik 43, Vijay 65, Dushyanth 29, Gagan 4/48, Sanjay 2/45] beat

Chitradurga Cricket Club: 156 all out in 43.3 overs [Sanjay VN 24, Abhishek 35, Mueez Khan 27, Mari Basava 2/229, Sharbanna 2/23, Raghavendra N 2/14, Dushyanth 2/22] by 174 runs.

Government Science College: 263 for 8 in 50 overs [Sunil 43, Gopi BK 102, Shankar 69, Vasanth 3/46, Mukesh 2/44] beat

BEL Colony Recreation Club: 241 all out in 44.1 overs [Harsha 38, Punith 20, Abhi B 43, Rajeev 55, Akshay 4/49, Abhishek V 3/42] by 22 runs.

Vijay Cricket Club: 44 all out in 21 overs [Amogh Shivakumar 4/16, Naveen 5/10] lost to

Jawahar Sports Club: 45 for no loss in 6.3 overs [KC Avinash 25*] by 10 wickets.

Jawahar Sports Club, Mandya: 138 all out in 39.3 overs [Harsha BS 72, Shubadip Das 25*, Suneel 2/16, Sunil Kumar K 5/25] lost to

Lions Cricket Club: 139 for 6 in 27 overs [Ramanji S 30, Johny Ebrahim 25, Muniraj R 29*, Harris Ali 2/27, Abhishek Acharya 2/6] by 4 wickets.

Seshadripuram Degree College: 80 all out in 30.3 overs [Dhanu Kumar 3/14, Sanjay 2/26, Prathap D 3/22, Gurucharan 2/15] lost to

Dolphin Cricketers: 81 for 1 in 6 overs [Aatish 51*, Riyaz Ahmed 26*] by 9 wickets.

Visweswarapuram Cricket Club (2): 279 all out in 45.3 overs [Manjunath Bhat 34, Farhan Magi 35, Sumit D 57, Prithvi Sadanand 40, Rohith S 22, Harsha 2/53, Yogesh 4/74, Prashanth 2/51] beat

Super Cricket Club: 102 all out in 27.1 overs [Prashanth 24, Yogesh 25, Jibran Syed 2/31, Abul Hasan Khalid 4/15, Rohith S 2/30] by 179 runs.

Cricket Club of Bijapur: 43 all out in 10.3 overs [Gous T 20, Arun 3/10, Sudhanwa Kulkarni 4/8] lost to

CCK Dharwad: 44 for no loss in 9.5 overs [Sudhanwa Kulkarni 23*] by 10 wickets.

Maharana Cricket Club: 275 all out in 47.4 overs [Wasim 93, Sharath Kumar 48, Shivaraj S 22, Venkatesh 24, Kiran Dev 33*, Arjun Singh 2/38, VIkas Honnavar 2/50, Manjunath Y 2/36] beat

Canara Union Cricket Club: 232 all out in 44.2 overs [Rohith Ranjan 34, Prabhu Raj 31, Prajwal P 62, Gaurav Singh 24, Dheeraj 44, Wasim 6/43] by 43 runs.

Garfield Cricketers: 227 all out in 49.3 overs [Varun 22, Prashanth 72, Vijay 33, Kadir 21*, Hari Krishna 3/36, Sumanth SS 2/59, Tushar H 2/26] lost to

National Cricket Club, Mysore: 228 for 5 in 40.5 overs [Chakshu R Gowda 24, Yogesh RS 46, Gaurav P 38, Tushar HK 50, Akhil Siddarth 23*, Moazam 2/32] by 5 wickets.

Palar Sports Club, Kolar: 243 all out in 42 overs [Sai Krishna 54, Krishna Reddy 53, Amit Pandey 26, Rakesh Patil 26, Raju Sawkar 5/41, Sharanabasappa 2/29, Lingraj Patil 3/35] beat

Jeelan Shahi Cricket Club: 137 all out in 45.2 overs [Kushal Jadav 23, Sharana Basappa 48, Rakesh Patil 3/22, Krishna Reddy 5/14] by 106 runs.

Wilson Garden Cricket Club: 132 all out in 20 overs [Yashwanth 35, Risalathulla 2/14, Benedict Raj 3/23, Rohi Das 4/16] lost to

[Start of the match was delayed due to wet outfield; later on match was reduced to 20 overs per side]

Vikram Cricket Club: 136 for 6 in 19 overs [Pavan Kumar K 22, Akash S 23, Rohi Das 27, Rohit S 42*, Chinmay 2/20, Vimal Singh 2/22] by 4 wickets.

IISC Gymkhana: 172 all out in 46.2 overs [Goutham S 41, Subrat P 32, Pranav NV 2/27, Said Siddiqui 3/22, Sameer G 2/28, Manish 2/27] lost to

Modern Cricket Club: 175 for 3 in 23.2 overs [Aquib J 38, Asif Basha 69, Tushar 28, Bharath 21*, Praveen 2/41] by 7 wickets.

Hanumanthnagar Cricket Club: 127 all out in 43 overs [Roshan 40, Rohith 26, Kushal 4/27, Utham 3/19, Suhas 2/19] lost to

Jupiter Cricketers Associaton: 130 for 6 in 27 overs [Suhas 41, Sushanth 2/33, Rohith 2/30] by 6 wickets.

Sparton Sports Club: 41 all out in 11.4 overs [Aadesh 20, Venkatesh 5/22] lost to

Bangalore United Cricket Club: 42 for 1 in 4.1 overs [Desmond A 21*] by 9 wickets.

Unique Cricket Club: 108 for 7 in 23.5 overs [Pavan 37*, Naveen 3/17, Anil 2/13]

lost to

[Match was interrupted by rains and no further play was possible]

Young Boy’s Cricket Club, Kolar, by the virtue of spin of coin.