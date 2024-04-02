"13 years to a day of a lifetime" - Cricket fraternity celebrates India's 2011 World Cup win anniversary

“Dhoni finishes off in style! A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years… the party starts in the dressing room, and it’s an Indian Captain… who has been absolutely magnificent in the night of the final.”

Yes, you read that and you’re taken back to April 2, 2011. An iconic voice behind the mic summed up every Indian’s emotions when MS Dhoni hit the winning six against Sri Lanka to take the Men in Blue to a victory at the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup.

The players and members of the Indian cricket team, the fans at the Wankhede Stadium, and every viewer in front of the television set, who witnessed a dream turning into reality, were in tears.

Many were taken back to June 25, 1983, when India won their first-ever World Cup. From barely being able to watch the game and only hearing the commentary on the radio to witnessing it in the most prolific way possible, fans of Kapil Dev and his men also rejoiced when the 28-year-long drought ended.

It was at that moment when the entire nation bonded as one. The Indian dressing room jumped out of ecstasy as every member shed tears of joy and shared warm hugs. Well, the scenes were similar in almost every Indian household. Because India had won the World Cup!

The game is etched in the hearts of every Indian cricket fan, but it can not be compared to what it means for those who put their heart and soul out to win it for their country. The nation takes pride in every member of the World Cup-winning team, and so do they.

Today marks 13 years since that iconic match between India and Sri Lanka. 13 years since India’s second World Cup victory, and also 13 years of wait for the next. Not many players from 2011’s winning team are active on the field, but they sure are on social media.

Social media is one platform that helps fans stay connected to their cricketing heroes and also makes them nostalgic when the cricketers share special memories from the games.

On this occasion, several World Cup-winning players and members of the cricket fraternity took to their respective social media handles to share memories of April 2, 2011.

Here are a few:

Team India will look to break the jinx at T20 World Cup 2024

Fans who were too young to even realize what had happened on the night in 2011 now dream of seeing their favorite cricketers from the current Indian squad lift the World Cup trophy.

India put up a dominant performance at the recent ODI World Cup in 2023. Winning 10 games in a row, Rohit Sharma and his men secured their place in the final remaining unbeaten.

Coming so close to scripting history, the Men in Blue suffered a disappointing loss against Australia in the title clash, notably their first and only defeat in the entire tournament.

The Indian team will now head into the T20 World Cup 2024 with their heads high and their eyes set on the ultimate prize.