Salman Butt backs the ICC's decision to crown the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the best Test series

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt has said that the current crop of Indian cricketers performed better than their Australian counterparts the last time the two sides met. His comments come after the International Cricket Council (ICC) crowned the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy as The Ultimate Test Series.

India bounced back from a defeat in the first Test to win the four-match series 2-1. What made the series win more impressive was that Team India played with a squad filled with young cricketers. They were forced to make changes to the squad after losing first-choice players to injury as the series progressed.

ICYMI the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been named #TheUltimateTestSeries 👑



A match-by-match look back at what made it so special 👇 — ICC (@ICC) June 9, 2021

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt, explained why it was fair to crown the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the ultimate Test series and said:

"I think the ICC has a reason to do that because of the way India fought back with a new captain, young cricketers and limited resources despite being all-out at 36 in the first Test and losing major players. Beating Australia at their den is a big thing and that too in their fort at the Gabba. A lot of exceptional things happened in that series."

Salman Butt praises current crop of Indian cricketers

Salman Butt praised the current crop of Indian cricketers for playing better and being more consistent than their Australian counterparts. Speaking about Team India's performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he said:

"A young Indian team did what previous Indian sides with legendary cricketers in the ranks couldn't achieve. Obviously, Australia also boasted some of the legends of the game at that time. But the current scenario is that the Indian structure and the resources that they have in terms of players is better than that of Australia.

Salmat Butt added:

"There is no doubt about that. The current Indian lot is playing better and more consistent cricket. On the face of it, they are much better than what the Australian lot are offering at the moment."

"Both are great spinners. If you have to pick one and look at their utilities I will pick Ravi Ashwin ahead of Nathan Lyon." - Salman Butt (On YT channel) — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 7, 2021

