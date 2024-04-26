"As you get older people start talking about your age and they forget about your form"- Yuvraj Singh opens up on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's future

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh backed the superstar duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to keep going and retiring only at their discretion despite getting up there in age.

Much has been discussed about the pair's participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup at the West Indies and U.S.A., starting June 1. The pair missed all of India's T20I games after the 2022 World Cup before returning to the squad for the Afghanistan series earlier this year at home.

Speaking to the ICC, Yuvraj backed Kohli and Rohit to continue as long as they wish to in ODIs and Tests, yet wanted the duo to quit playing T20Is after the 2024 edition.

"As you get older people start talking about your age and they forget about your form. These guys have been great players for India and they deserve to go (retire) when they want," said Yuvraj.

He added:

"I would like to see more younger players in the T20 format, because it gets the load off them (experienced players) playing 50-over (ODIs) and Test matches. After this (T20) World Cup I would like to see a lot of younger guys come into the team and make the T20 side for the next World Cup."

Yuvraj Singh, recently named the brand ambassador for the 2024 T20 World Cup, also picked Suryakumar Yadav as India's key player for the tournament along with Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

"Suryakumar Yadav (is India's key player). Because the way he plays, he can change the complexion of a game in 15 balls. And he is definitely a surety…for India to win this T20 World Cup, Surya is going to be the key. I think Jasprit Bumrah is also the key with the bowling and I would like to see a leg-spinner in the squad as well, like Yuzvendra Chahal as he has been bowling really well," stated Yuvraj.

Yuvraj played a pivotal role in India triumphing in the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007.

However, the Men in Blue have struggled since, qualifying for only one final in the next seven editions.

"If DK is not in your XI I don’t think there is any point in picking him" - Yuvraj Singh

Expand Tweet

Yuvraj Singh feels Team India should pick Dinesh Karthik as the wicketkeeper for the T20 World Cup only if he is a surety in the playing XI.

Karthik last played for India in the 2022 T20 World Cup, where he failed to impress with the bat, averaging under five in four games. The 38-year-old has been in breathtaking form in the ongoing 2024 IPL, averaging over 52 at a strike rate of 195.52 in nine outings.

Yuvraj also backed Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson as wicketkeeping options for India in the showpiece event.

"DK (Karthik) has been batting well, but the thing with DK is the last time (2022) they picked him and the T20 WC was on he didn’t get to play. If DK is not in your XI I don’t think there is any point in picking him. There is Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson and both guys are in great form and obviously they are younger. I would like to see DK in the mix, but if he is not going to play then you would rather have someone who is younger and can make the difference," said Yuvraj.

Both Pant and Samson have been in impressive form in IPL 2024, with averages of 48.85 and 62.80, respectively.

Team India will begin their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5.

