"At least ₹10-11 crore" - Deep Dasgupta on how much Matheesha Pathirana could fetch in IPL auction

Deep Dasgupta believes that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Matheesha Pathirana will be in great demand if he were to go back to the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in the future.

The former cricketer opined that the Sri Lankan fast bowler could at least pocket ₹11 crore, considering his impressive stint with the Chennai-based team in the ongoing IPL 2023. He noted that the youngster has a lot to offer, given that he is just a 20-year-old.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, the cricketer-turned-commentator remarked:

"At least ₹10-11 crore, without a shadow of a doubt. We have seen other seamers going for that and at this point in time, he is the best. He is only 20, so he has got a lot of years in him. But he is not coming."

During the same discussion, former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop emphasized the importance of managing Pathirana's workload. He suggested that the bowler can afford to pick and choose the cricket wants to play, elaborating:

"I am just speaking hypothetically. If you are Pathirana, in another world, bowling like this, and you could play in the IPL and you are highly sought out. You have that type of action and a good managing parent, in another world.

"You could really be very choosy for the next 10 years. He doesn't necessarily need to play all the cricket that will be ahead of him. You could be very choosy and still develop. But keep yourself [fit], and secure your financial future."

Notably, Pathirana found no bidders at the auction ahead of the previous edition. He later joined CSK as a replacement for Adam Milne. He has performed admirably this season for his team, bagging 13 wickets from eight matches at an economy rate of 7.81.

"At this point in time, he is as good as it gets" - Deep Dasgupta on Matheesha Pathirana's IPL 2023 campaign

Deep Dasgupta further stated that while Matheesha Pathirana has shone with the ball this year, he will only get better with time. He opined that working alongside CSK bowling coach Dwayne Bravo will significantly help the rookie pacer.

He explained:

"He [Matheesha Pathirana] is different. He brings something very different. We have seen what Lasith Malinga has done over the years, but I'm sure with a year or two and people like Dwayne Bravo working with him, he is going to develop himself, his strength, and other skill sets as well. At this point in time, he is as good as it gets.

"Now it boils down to him and his cricketing IQ, how much he can soak in. Because obviously, he won't have the same captain and support staff everywhere he goes. I am sure that if he had a decent IQ and cricketing sense, this [CSK camp] is the best school to be in."

Ian Bishop articulated that MS Dhoni and CSK team management deserve a lot of credit for scouting a talent like Pathirana, expressing:

"Credit to MS Dhoni and those guys. The story goes MS saw him in a video, playing cricket in Sri Lanka. That is what good selectors and leaders do. They are visionary and they see what other people don't see at a certain point in time. Credit has to go out to CSK, MS Dhoni, and whoever spotted him."

Pathirana has emerged as Dhoni's go-to man in death overs. The seamer has done an exceptional job, bowling the tough overs with great accuracy. He picked up an important three-wicket haul in the team's 27-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, May 10.

