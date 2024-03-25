Bago T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Pirates Bay Raiders vs No Mans Land Explorers, Match 8

Mt Irvine Surfers registered a thrilling one-run win against King Bay Royals in the seventh encounter of the Bago T10 Blast while No Mans Land Explorers secured a seven-wicket win over Pirates Bay Raiders in the eighth contest.

Let’s delve into the details of which side is standing at which spot in the standings after the conclusion of these two encounters.

Mt Irvine Surfers propelled from the second to the top spot, winning three games and suffering one loss, racking up six points. King Bay Royals slipped from the top to the second rank with two wins and one loss, picking up four points.

No Mans Land Explorers ascended from the fifth to the third spot after winning their first game of the season with two points at an NRR of 0.332. Pirates Bay Raiders descended from the third to the fourth rank with one win and two losses, pocketing two points at -0.088.

Store Bay Snorkelers glided down from the fourth to the fifth slot with one win and a loss, gathering two points with an NRR of -1.168. Pigeon Point Skiers continue to hold the wooden spoon without winning a game in two matches so far.

Aashaughn Pierre and Leron Lezama shine for their sides

Shifting our focus into the seventh clash, Mt Irvine Surfers secured a good-looking of 118/3 in 10 overs. Aashaughn Pierre was at his best, amassing 66* runs in 26 balls, including five fours and six sixes.

In the chase, King Bay Royals could rack up only 117/4 in 10 overs, losing the game by only one run. Opening batter Olando James emerged as the best batter in the chase, smacking 75 runs in 40 balls, featuring seven fours and five sixes.

Moving to the eighth encounter, Pirates Bay Raiders racked up a below-par total of 74/6 in 10 overs. Keeper Duane Murray was the standout batter, hitting 21 runs in 13 balls. Richard Murray claimed two wickets, conceding 19 runs in his two-over spell.

In response, opener Leron Lezama's 24 runs in 16 balls took No Mans Land Explorers home as they sealed the deal with seven wickets in hand in 8.2 overs. Navin Stewart, Josh Telemaque, and Raymond Vankenie scalped one wicket apiece for the Pirates, but in vain.

