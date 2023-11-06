BAN vs SL Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2023 World Cup match

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in match number 38 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, November 6. This will be day-night game and will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

While Bangladesh have been knocked out of the World Cup, they can still try to push for a place in the Champions Trophy. As for Sri Lanka, their hopes of a top four finish suffered a massive blow following the 302-run drubbing at the hands of India.

In their last match, Bangladesh were hammered by Pakistan by seven wickets in Kolkata. Batting first, Bangladesh were bundled out for a disappointing 204 in 45.1 overs. Pakistan chased down the target in 32.3 overs as the bowling side failed to make any impact.

Sri Lanka’s batting performance against India in Mumbai seemed like an action replay of the Asia Cup final. After conceding 357/8, they were skittled out for a paltry 55 in 19.4 overs. It will be interesting see if Sri Lanka can lift themselves following the demoralizing defeat.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODIs

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have met 53 times in the one-day format, with the latter enjoying a 42-9 lead in the head-to-head battle. There have been no tied encounters between the teams, while two matches have produced no result.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 53

Matches won by Bangladesh: 9

Matches won by Sri Lanka: 42

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 2

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have met three times in the ODI World Cup, with the latter winning all three games. The Lankans hammered Bangladesh by 92 runs in Melbourne during the 2015 edition.

Last 5 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI matches

The two sides faced each other twice during Asia Cup 2023, in the group stage and the Super Four round, with Sri Lanka winning both matches.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches played between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka:

SL (257/9) beat BAN (236) by 21 runs, Sep 09, 2023

SL (165/5) beat BAN (164) by 5 wickets, Aug 31, 2023

SL (286/6) beat BAN (189) by 97 runs, May 28, 2021

BAN (246) beat SL (141/9) by 103 runs [DLS method], May 25, 2021

BAN (257/6) beat SL (224) by 33 runs, May 23, 2021