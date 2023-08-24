"Between the dreaded cones" - Virat Kohli shares his Yo-Yo test result from Bengaluru

Ace Indian batter Virat Kohli confirmed on Thursday that he has cleared the Yo-Yo test in India's skill-enhancement camp in Alur ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup.

In an Instagram story, he put up a photo of sitting on the ground, offering a wide smile which he attributed to clearing the 17.1 benchmark "between the dreaded cones".

Apart from Kohli, other players who were rested after India's tour of the West Indies, including Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami will all undergo fitness Tests in Alur.

"The happiness of finishing the yo yo test between the dreaded cones," he captioned it.

The Yo-Yo test was introduced in Indian cricket by strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu in 2017. The benchmark was initially set to 16.1 but was increased to 17.1 later. It involves running between two sets of cones under a stipulated time which is decided by a coach using a beep.

Kohli and Rohit were given a 13-day fitness program

According to The Indian Express, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) trainers had prescribed these players a 13-day fitness program for the break to ensure they remained injury-free and maintained their fitness ahead of the Asia Cup.

The program was divided into two parts from August 9 to 22, with a rest day in between. Apart from instructions on technical drills, it focused on "strength and mobility, shoulder care, and glute muscles", and had instructions on sleep, diet, gym sessions, yoga, massage, walking, running, and swimming.

According to the report, the BCCI didn't want to take any risks with injury, especially after seeing Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer recover from serious injuries just in time for the tournament.