County Championship Division Two 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Glamorgan vs Yorkshire (Updated) ft. Sam Northeast and Mason Crane 

The 16th match of the County Championship Division Two was played between Derbyshire and Sussex. Courtesy of a brilliant bowling from Sussex, they bundled Derbyshire for 246.

In response, Sussex posted a giant score of 479 in the second innings. Cheteshwar Pujara led the way with a brilliant 113 off 186. Derbyshire put in a miserable performance with the bat when they came to bat again, getting bundled out for just 109 as Sussex emerged victorious by an innings and 124 runs.

The 18th match between Glamorgan and Yorkshire in the County Championship Division Two resulted in a draw. Valuable contributions from Billy Root (51) and Colin Ingram (48) helped Glamorgan post a decent score of 221 in the first innings.

In response, Yorkshire put in an outstanding display, scoring 519 in the second innings. Finlay Bean (173 off 189) and Joe Root (156 off 165) put on a masterclass show with the bat.

Glamorgan captain Sam Northeast played a blistering knock of 142 off 336. Colin Ingram played equally well for his 113-run knock off 223. Glamorgan scored 372-7 as the game was drawn.

Meanwhile, the 17th match between Leicestershire and Middlesex also resulted in a draw. The former batted first and scored 306 in the first innings. Peter Handscomb starred with 109 off 188. In response, Middlesex amassed 407-8, with Sam Robson top-scoring with 162 off 273.

County Championship Division Two Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 SA Northeast (GLAM) 4 8 3 562 335* 112.4 935 60.1 2 0 1 59 6 2 JL du Plooy (MIDDX) 5 7 1 507 196* 84.5 682 74.34 2 1 0 57 7 3 CA Ingram (GLAM) 4 7 2 467 132* 93.4 803 58.15 2 2 0 58 6 4 RF Higgins (MIDDX) 5 6 1 455 221 91 676 67.3 2 0 0 49 7 5 MDE Holden (MIDDX) 5 7 1 449 211* 74.83 852 52.69 2 1 0 44 1 6 EN Gay (NHNTS) 4 5 0 389 261 77.8 563 69.09 1 1 0 47 1 7 HC Brook (YORKS) 5 7 2 388 126* 77.6 409 94.86 2 2 1 49 8 8 A Lyth (YORKS) 5 8 1 374 113 53.42 534 70.03 2 1 0 62 2 9 JE Root (YORKS) 4 6 0 365 156 60.83 501 72.85 2 1 0 36 2 10 FJ Bean (YORKS) 5 8 0 365 173 45.62 523 69.78 1 1 1 47 7

Sam Northeast is topping the run charts with 562 runs, while Leus du Plooy follows him in second with 507 runs. Colin Ingram isn’t too far with 467 runs.

Ryan Higgins is fourth with 455 runs, followed by Max Holden (449) in fifth. The sixth position is occupied by Emilio Gay with 389 runs, while Harry Brook is seventh with 388 runs. Adam Lyth has scored 374 runs and is eighth.

The bottom two spots in the top-10 list are occupied by Joe Root (365) and Finlay Bean (365) respectively.

County Championship Division Two Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JNT Seales (SUSS) 4 8 722 120.2 25 381 18 5/29 21.16 3.16 40.11 2 1 2 BO Coad (YORKS) 5 8 846 141 31 365 15 4/59 24.33 2.58 56.4 1 0 3 AT Thomson (DERBS) 3 5 660 110 11 383 13 7/65 29.46 3.48 50.76 0 2 4 ER Bamber (MIDDX) 5 8 908 151.2 27 470 13 4/68 36.15 3.1 69.84 1 0 5 BW Sanderson (NHNTS) 4 5 672 112 22 353 12 5/92 29.41 3.15 56 1 1 6 SW Currie (LEICS) 5 6 630 105 15 412 12 3/36 34.33 3.92 52.5 0 0 7 RF Higgins (MIDDX) 5 7 624 104 21 319 11 4/31 29 3.06 56.72 1 0 8 JJ Carson (SUSS) 4 8 629 104.5 20 323 11 3/45 29.36 3.08 57.18 0 0 9 BWM Mike (LEICS) 4 5 508 84.4 8 398 11 4/44 36.18 4.7 46.18 1 0 10 MS Crane (GLAM) 3 4 576 96 8 443 11 5/152 40.27 4.61 52.36 1 1

Jayden Seales has been performing exceptionally well in the tournament. He's atop the pile with 18 wickets, followed by Ben Coad in second with 15.

Alex Thompson has 13 wickets in three matches. He's third, while Ethan Bamber is fourth with 13 wickets as well.

Ben Sandersen is fifth with 12 wickets. Sam Currie has as many wickets but is sixth position. The seventh position is occupied by Ryan Higgins with 11 wickets, while Jack Carlson is eighth with 11 wickets.

The ninth and tenth spots are occupied by Ben Mike (11) and Mason Crane (11), respectively.

