"Did not leave any side of the ground" - Fans react to Suryakumar Yadav's stunning half-century in 2nd T20I vs South Africa

India captain Suryakumar Yadav dazzled spectators with his stunning batting during the side's ongoing second T20I of the three-match series against South Africa. The match is taking place at the St. George's Park in Gqeberha.

South Africa won the toss and elected to field first. The Men in Blue found themselves in a precarious position, with both openers, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, back in the hut for ducks.

Suryakumar, however, bolstered the Indian innings and notched up his 17th T20I half-century, mustering 56 runs off 36 deliveries. His 49-run partnership with Tilak Varma and a 70-run stand with Rinku Singh put India in a good position following the dismal start.

The dynamic batter earned widespread praise on social media for playing a captain's knock. Here are some of the top reactions:

Suryakumar Yadav was finally dismissed in the 17th over. It was Rinku Singh, though, who became the top run-scorer for the visitors in the contest, remaining unbeaten on 68 when rain stopped play after 19.3 overs. At the time of writing, India were 180/7.

It is worth noting that the T20I series opener between the two sides was washed out due to rain. The series holds great significance for India and South Africa, given that they have only a handful of T20I matches lined up on the road to the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav becomes the fastest batter to complete 2000 runs in T20Is

During the match between India and South Africa, Suryakumar Yadav crossed the 2000-run mark in T20Is. He became the fastest batter to achieve the milestone in terms of balls.

The swashbuckling batter reached 2000 runs in just 1,164 balls, eclipsing Australia's Aaron Finch's record, who took 1,283 deliveries. Furthermore, Suryakumar equalled Virat Kohli's record to become the joint-fastest Indian batter in terms of innings played (56 innings) to score 2000 runs in the format.

'SKY' has been one of India's top performers in the 20-over format in the recent past. He is also currently ranked as the No. 1 batter in the ICC rankings for T20Is.