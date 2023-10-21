ENG vs SA Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before England vs South Africa 2023 World Cup match

England and South Africa will meet in match number 20 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, October 21. This will be the day-night game of the double-header and will begin at 2:00 PM IST. Both England and South Africa will be looking to recover from setbacks suffered in their previous encounters.

England were down to Afghanistan by 69 runs in the last match in Delhi. Bowling first, the English side allowed Afghanistan to recover from 190/6 to post 284. Afghanistan’s slow bowlers then spun a web around England’s batters. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi were too good for the Englishmen on the day.

For South Africa, it was a sense of déjà vu as they went down to Netherlands by 38 runs. A loss to the Dutch had earlier knocked them out of the 2022 T20 World Cup. Netherlands batted first in Dharamsala and posted 245/8 in 43 overs. South Africa crumbled to 207 in response, refusing to part with the chokers tag.

England vs South Africa head-to-head record in ODIs

England and South Africa have met 69 times in ODIs. There is nothing much to separate the rivalry as the Proteas have a slender 33-30 lead. One game between the two sides was tied while five matches produced no result.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 69

Matches won by England: 30

Matches won by South Africa: 33

Matches tied: 1

Matches with no result: 5

England vs South Africa head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

England and South Africa have clashed seven times in the ODI World Cup with the Englishmen winning four of the contests and the Proteas three. England hammered South Africa by 104 runs in the 2019 World Cup match at The Oval as Ben Stokes scored 89 and claimed 2/12.

Last 5 England vs South Africa ODI matches

The two teams last clashed in a three-match one-day series in South Africa in January-February this year. The hosts won the 3-match series 2-1.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches played between England and South Africa:

ENG (346/7) beat SA (287) by 59 runs, Feb 01, 2023

SA (347/5) beat ENG (342/7) by 5 wickets, Jan 29, 2023

SA (298/7) beat ENG (271) by 27 runs, Jan 27, 2023

SA (159/2) vs ENG (--) no result, Jul 24, 2022

ENG (201) beat SA (83) by 118 runs, Jul 22, 2022