Google India uses MS Dhoni's No. 7 trend ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Amid the ongoing trend featuring Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni, Google’s India-based social media shared the special traits of number 7 on Tuesday (December 12). The cricketer dons the number seven jersey because of his birthday – he was born on the seventh of July (the seventh month of the year).

Several brands and influencers are using the number seven to connect various aspects of life, which is going viral on the internet. ‘Thala for a reason’ trend has become one of the biggest talking points on social media.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Google asked its search engine:

“What is special about number 7?”

The popular search engine showed the first results as follows:

“There are seven colors in the Rainbow, seven days in a week, seven wonders of the World, seven major seas, and even the total number of continents are seven!”

It added:

“No other number is having so many connotations and references in many different fields like the number seven. So, it’s a very important number indeed.”

For the unversed, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag was the first cricketer to use the reference. Back in 2019, he wished MS Dhoni on his 38th birthday by writing on X:

“7 continents in the World, 7 days in a week, 7 colours in a rainbow, 7 basic musical notes, 7 chakras in a human being, 7 pheras in a marriage, 7 wonders of the world, 7th day of 7th month- Birthday of a wonder of the cricketing world #HappyBirthdayDhoni . May God Bless You!”

“That was the reason” – When MS Dhoni revealed why he wears the No. 7 jersey

MS Dhoni, in an old interview, revealed why he wears the No. 7 jersey. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter said that he was born on the seventh date and month.

Dhoni told fans during a virtual interaction at an India Cements event in 2022:

"A lot of people initially thought that 7 is a lucky number for me and all of that. But I chose the number for a very simple reason. I was born on the 7th of July. So it's the 7th day of the 7th month, that was the reason.”

He added:

"Then whenever people kept asking me, I kept adding to the answer. 81 was the year, 8-1 is again 7, 7 is a very neutral number. I am not very superstitious about it, but it's one number that is close to my heart and I have kept it over the years with me."

On the professional front, MS Dhoni has been retained as the CSK captain ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 19. The franchise has INR 31.4 crore purse to fill their remaining slots.

