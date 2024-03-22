Guwahati Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Gauhati Town Club vs SG Club (Updated) ft. Saahil Jain and Darshan Rajbongshi

The Guwahati Premier League (GPL) 2024 witnessed two matches taking place on Friday at Judges Field, Guwahati. In the first game, Bud Cricket Club (BCC) and New Star Club (NSC) were up against each other.

Batting first, BCC posted 156 on the board, with contributions from Ankit Singh (33) and Rishav Das (23). For NSC, Pervez Musharaf and Kunal Sarmah scalped two wickets each.

Thereafter, BCC were clinical with their bowling performances to bundle out the opposition for 138. Darshan Rajbongshi was the key wicket-taker for them with four scalps, while Anurag Talukdar scored 43 for NSC.

In the second game, Gauhati Town Club (GTC) were dominant with the bat against SG Club (SG) to secure a 94-run victory. Riding on the performances of Saahil Jain (58) and Sumit Ghadigaonkar (33), they posted 197 on the board.

In response, Joydeep Singh (42) did well for SG, but other batters failed to provide contributions, as the team was restricted to 103/9.

Guwahati Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 6s 4s 1 Saahil Jain 2 2 - 94 58 47 59 159.32 - 1 8 5 2 Rishav Das 2 2 - 82 53 82 62 132.26 - 1 4 9 3 Romario Sharma 2 2 - 69 50 34.5 50 138 - 1 4 5 4 Pradyaun Saikia 2 2 - 64 40 32 38 168.42 - -- 6 4 5 Danish Ahmed 1 1 - 53 53 -- 32 165.63 - 1 3 4 6 Ankit Singh 2 2 - 48 33 24 32 150 - -- 2 4 7 Anurag Talukdar 1 1 - 43 43 43 24 179.17 - -- 3 4 8 Danish Das 2 2 - 43 43 43 38 113.16 - -- 2 5 9 Joydeep Singh 1 1 - 42 42 42 44 95.45 - -- -- 6 10 Ishan Ahmed 1 1 - 40 40 40 30 133.33 - -- 2 5

Saahil Jain tops the batting charts of the GPL 2024 with 94 runs in two appearances. In his recent outing, the charismatic batter slammed 58 off 22 balls, with the help of two fours and seven sixes.

Rishav Das is second on the list, having scored 82 runs in two games. He is followed by Romario Sharma, who has accumulated 69 runs in two appearances. Pradyuman Saikia (64) and Danish Ahmed (59) are fourth and fifth, respectively, in the charts.

Ankit Singh, Anurag Talukdar, Denish Das, Joydeep Singh, and Ishan Ahmed complete the list of top 10 batters of the tournament.

Guwahati Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Innings Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Darshan Rajbongshi 2 2 42 2 - 50 5 4/28 10 7.14 8.4 - - 2 Shekhar Jyoti Barman 1 1 24 6 - 10 3 3/10 3.33 2.5 8 - - 3 Pritish Ray 1 1 12 3 - 9 3 3/9 3 4.5 4 - - 4 Anand Sharma 1 1 24 7 - 19 3 3/19 6.33 4.75 8 - - 5 Pankaj Khadal 2 2 36 3 - 33 3 2/19 11 5.5 12 - - 6 Bhargav Dutta 2 2 42 4 - 62 3 2/25 20.67 8.86 - - - 7 Dipjyoti Das 2 2 18 2 - 8 2 2/8 4 2.67 9 - - 8 Abhijot Singh 2 2 42 2 - 27 2 2/14 13.5 3.86 12 - - 9 Rosham Alom-I 2 2 18 2 - 13 2 2/13 6.5 4.33 9 - - 10 Yuvraj Tewari 2 2 12 2 - 11 2 1/11 5.5 5.5 6 - -

Right-arm medium-pacer Darshan Rajbongshi is at the top of the most wickets list in Guwahati Premier League 2024. In his latest game, Rajbongshi finished with figures of 4/28 in four overs. In total, he has five wickets in two games.

Sekhar Barman, Pritish Roy and Anand Sharma are respectively second, third, and fourth on the list with three scalps each in the solitary outing. Pankaj Khadal and Bhargav Dutta follow them with three wickets apiece in two games.

Dipjyoti Das, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Roshan Alom, and Yuvraj Tewari finish the top-10 list with two wickets each.

Brand-new app with a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, Rocket Flicks, super notifications and much more!