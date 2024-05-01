Guyana T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Berbice Pirahnas vs Berbice Caimans, Match 15

Essequibo Anacondas secured an eight-run win over Demerara Hawks in the 14th match of the Guyana T10 Blast 2024 while Berbice Caimans bagged a three-run win over Berbice Pirahnas in the 15th contest.

Let’s delve into the details of the updated standings of the ongoing Guyana T10 Blast 2024.

Essequibo Anacondas moved one spot up to the top position with four consecutive wins, bagging eight points in the process. Demerara Pitbulls slipped from the top to the second slot with three wins and a loss, picking up seven points.

Berbice Caimans ascended from the fifth to the third rank with two wins and as many losses, racking up five points with a net run rate (NRR) of -0.396. Essequibo Jaguars slid from the third to the fourth slot with two wins and as many losses, picking up five points at an NRR of -1.19.

Berbice Pirahnas descended from the fourth to the fifth position with two wins and four losses, gathering four points while Demerara Hawks continued to stand at the bottom of the table with only one point.

Ushardeva Balgobin and Devon Lord propel their sides to victories

Moving to the 14th game, Essequibo Anacondas batted first and posted a good-looking total of 97/8 in 10 overs. Opening batter Ushardeva Balgobin was the top-scorer with 37 runs off 19 balls with the aid of three fours and as many sixes. Ronaldo Alimohamed scalped three wickets.

Demerara Hawks, in response, could manage only 89/9 in 10 overs, losing the game by just eight runs. Rampertab Ramnauth scored 23 runs off 10 balls, featuring two fours and two sixes. Kwesi Mickle, Qumar Torrington, Joshua Jones, and Anthony Adams pocketed two wickets each.

Shifting our focus to the 15th encounter, Berbice Caimans scored an imposing total of 110/6 in 10 overs. Devon Lord scored 25 runs off 11 balls with the help of two fours and as many sixes. Sagar Hatiramani scalped two wickets in the first innings.

In response, Berbice Pirahnas scored 107/5 in 10 overs, losing the game by just three runs. Quentin Sampson was the standout batter with 48 runs off 19 balls with the aid of one four and seven sixes. Devon Lord and Myhiem Khan pocketed two wickets apiece.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback