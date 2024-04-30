Guyana T10 Blast 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Demerara Pitbulls vs Berbice Caimans (Updated) ft. Veerasammy Permaul

Essequibo Jaguars defeated the Berbice Pirahnas by one run in the 12th game of the Guyana T10 Blast while Demerara Pitbulls bagged a 45-run win over Berbice Caimans in the 13th contest.

In the 12th encounter, Essequibo Jaguars batted first and notched up a good-looking total of 89/5 in 10 overs. Shemroy Barrington was the top-scorer with 47 runs off 29 balls with three fours and as many sixes. Veerasammy Permaul scalped two wickets.

Berbice Pirahnas, in response, managed 88/8 in 10 overs, losing the game by just one run. Rajiv Ivan scored 36 runs off 19 balls, but couldn't guide his side over the line. Carlos La Rose and Ashmead Nedd pocketed two wickets apiece.

In the 13th game, Demerara Pitbulls secured a dominant total of 131/8 in 10 overs. Christopher Barnwell smacked 72 runs off 31 balls with five fours and seven sixes. Devon Lord picked up a four-fer.

In reply, Berbice Caimans could rack up only 86/5 in 10 overs, losing the game by 45 runs. Opening batter Alex Algoo's score of 30 was the highest of the innings. Floy Joseph scalped two wickets for the Pitbulls.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Guyana T10 Blast 2024:

Guyana T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Quentin Sampson 5 5 2 124 83 41.33 45 275.56 - 1 16 4 2 Alex Algoo 4 3 - 116 80 38.67 49 236.73 - 1 13 6 3 Christopher Barnwell 5 3 - 100 72 33.33 56 178.57 - 1 9 6 4 Chandrapaul Hemraj 5 4 - 92 39 23 58 158.62 - - 6 9 5 Akshaya Persaud 4 3 - 83 46 27.67 49 169.39 - - 4 10 6 Rajiv Ivan 4 4 - 82 36 20.5 51 160.78 - - 4 7 7 Kemol Savory 5 4 1 70 27 23.33 48 145.83 - - 3 5 8 Shemroy Barrington 5 4 1 69 47 23 49 140.82 - - 5 4 9 Jonathan Foo 2 2 - 65 59 32.5 33 196.97 - 1 7 2 10 Kevin Sinclair 4 3 - 63 33 21 36 175 - - 6 4

Quentin Sampson (124) and Alex Algoo (116) occupy the top two positions in the batting standings. Christopher Barnwell ascended from the 18th spot to the third rank with 100 runs.

Chandrapaul Hemraj (92) retained his fourth position in the tally. Akshaya Persaud slipped from the third to the fifth position, having accumulated 83 runs. Rajiv Ivan moved up from the 10th to the sixth rank with 82 runs.

Kemol Savory (70) slid from the sixth to the seventh spot. Shemroy Barrington rocketed from the 28th to the eighth rank with 69 runs. Jonathan Foo descended from the fifth to the ninth rank, having amassed 65 runs. Kevin Sinclair slid from the eighth to the 10th rank with 63 runs.

Guyana T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Veerasammy Permaul 5 5 9 98 8 3/27 12.25 10.89 6.75 - - - 2 Christopher Barnwell 5 4 8 44 6 2/11 7.33 5.5 8 - - 1 3 Ashmead Nedd 5 4 8 60 6 2/16 10 7.5 8 - - - 4 Garfield Phillips 5 5 9 68 6 3/15 11.33 7.56 9 - - - 5 Kwesi Mickle 3 3 5 43 6 3/22 7.17 8.6 5 - - - 6 Keon Sinclair 5 4 7 67 5 2/19 13.4 9.57 8.4 - - - 7 Devon Lord 4 3 4 48 5 4/6 9.6 12 4.8 1 - - 8 Rajiv Ivan 4 3 6 30 4 2/7 7.5 5 9 - - - 9 Qumar Torrington 3 2 4 25 4 3/15 6.25 6.25 6 - - - 10 Nial smith 5 4 8 74 4 1/10 18.5 9.25 12 - - -

Veerasammy Permaul moved up from the third to the top spot in the bowling standings with eight wickets. Christopher Barnwell climbed up from the fourth to the second rank with six scalps at 7.33.

Ashmead Nedd ascended from the sixth to the third position with six scalps at 10. Garfield Phillips (6) and Kwesi Mickle (6) slipped three spots each to the fourth and fifth ranks at 11.33 and 7.17, respectively.

Keon Sinclair (5) moved one spot up to the sixth rank at 13.4. Devon Lord rocketed from the 39th to the seventh slot with five scalps at 9.6. Rajiv Ivan (4) retained his eighth rank at 7.5.

Qumar Torrington (4) slid from the fifth to the ninth spot at 6.25 while Nial Smith (4) moved up from the 16th to the 10th rank at 18.5.

