Hardik Pandya's scan reports being sent to a specialist in Mumbai for assessment - Reports 

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya sustained an unfortunate ankle injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup league stage clash against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Pandya injured his ankle while trying to stop the ball with his foot on his followthrough. The incident occurred during the ninth over of the innings, and while the all-rounder appeared to be standing following the medical team's intervention, he was unable to put too much weight on his foot and eventually had to leave the field.

He bowled only three deliveries in the contest, before being sent for scans. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the results of the scans will be sent to a specialist in Mumbai, and the further course of action will hinge on the expert's opinion.

Pandya was available as a batter in the second innings and would have come out to bat if needed. However, India won the clash by seven wickets, with the pair of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul finishing off the proceedings with more than eight overs to spare.

"We'll see how he feels tomorrow morning and then plan how to go forward" - Rohit Sharma on Hardik Pandya's injury

The Men in Blue used Virat Kohli to bowl the remainder of Hardik Pandya's incomplete over, while Shardul Thakur had to bowl nine overs as the fifth bowler of the team. On being asked about the all-rounder's condition during the post-match presentation ceremony, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma said:

"He pulled up a bit sore, nothing really major to worry about. We'll see how he feels tomorrow morning and then plan how to go forward."

KL Rahul, who claimed an excellent catch to dismiss Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the first innings, was also quizzed about the injury during a post-match interaction at the venue. He stated:

"I just saw him in the dressing room now. The medical team should have some updates, perhaps tonight or I don't know."

Team India is scheduled to face New Zealand next on Sunday, October 22, at the Himachal Pradesh Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

