"Hardik tera career kha jaounga" - Top 10 funny memes after India registers thumping win vs Afghanistan in 2nd T20I to seal the series

Team India beat Afghanistan comfortably by six wickets in the 2nd T20I at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 14. Courtesy of the win, the hosts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

After being asked to bat first in the contest, the Afghan team notched up a decent total of 172 in 20 overs. Gulbadin Naib (57) was the top-scorer with an aggressive half-century. Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets, while Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel scalped two wickets each.

India got off to a poor start in the chase as Rohit Sharma got out for a golden duck in the first over. Virat Kohli (29) came in and played a mini cameo before perishing in the sixth over. Yashasvi Jaiswal (68) and Shivam Dube (63*) then took the onus of scoring on themselves and steered the hosts towards the target with blistering half-centuries.

The duo looked in great touch and smashed the bowlers all around the park during their match-winning 92-run partnership for the third wicket. Jaiswal got out towards the end, but Dube completed the formalities in the 16th over along with Rinku Singh (9*).

Fans on social media enjoyed the second T20I match between India and Afghanistan on Sunday. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

One fan joked that Hardik Pandya's future in the team is under threat given Shivam Dube's recent performances:

"Dube: Hardik tera career kha jaounga." (Dube: Hardik, I will finish your career)

Here are some of the best memes:

"When you see a performance like that you can feel proud about it" - Team India captain Rohit Sharma

At the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance that sealed a clinical series win against Afghanistan. Reflecting on the win in 2nd T20I, Rohit said:

"We've been very clear with what we've wanted to achieve. Very clear message to the team as well. When you see a performance like that you can feel proud about it as well. It's one thing to talk about it but another thing to go out there and execute it. That's a good positive for us. The last two games we've ticked almost every box, trying certain things in the powerplay, certain things in the middle-overs and the back end as well."

He continued:

"They've had a tremendous couple of years now. Jaiswal in particular playing for India now in all forms - not ODIs but in Tests and T20s. We saw the talent much early and now that he has got the opportunity he is making use of that. And the range of shots, it's not just the talent but the way he's playing those shots. Dube as well, big guy, very powerful and he can take down spinners. That's his role - we've asked him to go out and do that for the team and he has played two crucial knocks."

The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore will host the third and final T20I of the series on Wednesday (January 17).

