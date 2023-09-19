"He’s very clear in the kind of approach he wants" - Saba Karim on why Rohit Sharma picked Ravichandran Ashwin

Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim recently explained the rationale behind Ravichandran Ashwin's comeback in the ODI side, just weeks ahead of the World Cup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its squad for the upcoming three-match series against Australia. Ashwin, who last played an ODI in January 2022, returned to the squad after skipper Rohit Sharma stated that the veteran spinner is in contention for a World Cup berth.

Karim stated that Rohit views Ashwin as a match-winner and thinks the veteran off-spinner will come in with an attacking mindset.

“I think Rohit Sharma looks at Ravichandran Ashwin as a match-winner and he’s very clear in the kind of approach he wants to portray in white ball cricket," Saba Karim said on Jio TV. "Now with the World Cup coming up, he understands the dynamics of one-day cricket quite well and knows that he has to pick players who have that kind of an attacking mindset."

Despite not playing an ODI for almost two years, Ashwin has significant international experience. He knows how to succeed in home conditions and is one of the best off-spinners in the business right now.

Ravichandran Ashwin has played 113 ODIs for the Men in Blue, picking up 151 wickets at an economy rate of 4.94.

"He needs to have out of six, at least five wicket-taking options" - Saba Karim on why Ravichandran Ashwin's ODI comeback

Saba Karim further stated that Rohit Sharma wants to have at least five attacking bowling options at his disposal at the World Cup and has added Ashwin for the same.

"He also knows that in his bowling lineup, he needs to have out of six, at least five wicket-taking options and if he has Ashwin in the eleven, then that attacking option is available," Karim continued.

"If you look at all the other players who are in the reserve – they all have that attacking mindset. So, I think Rohit Sharma wants to continue with this aggressive approach that we saw the Indian team play in the Asian challenge," he signed off.

The Men in Blue will begin their final leg of preparations on September 22, with a three-match ODI series against Australia.

India will then kick off their World Cup campaign against same opponents Chennai on October 8.