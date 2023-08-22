“He has not been treated well despite being a senior player” - Karsan Ghavri surprised with experienced Indian bowler’s non-selection for Asia Cup

Former India cricketer Karsan Ghavri has expressed surprise over the selectors’ decision to leave seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin out of the Asia Cup squad in the build-up to the World Cup. According to the former left-arm pacer, Ashwin has not been treated well despite being a senior player.

In the days leading up to India’s Asia Cup 2023 squad announcements, there were reports doing the rounds that Ashwin could make a comeback into the ODI squad, keeping the World Cup in mind. However, India picked the left-arm spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav. There was no place for Ashwin, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was also dropped.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Ceat Cricket Rating Award in Mumbai on Monday, August 21, Ghavri questioned Ashwin’s exclusion from the Asia Cup team.

"What is Ashwin supposed to prove after taking 712 international wickets? He has not been treated well despite being a senior player. Ashwin is a quality player and he should have been selected for the Asia Cup. He will be a key bowler in the ODI World Cup on Indian pitches," the 72-year-old opined.

Ashwin, who will turn 37 next month, has represented India in 113 ODIs in which he has claimed 151 scalps. He last played an ODI against South Africa in Paarl in January 2022.

“I was a little surprised about Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashwin is not there either” - Madan Lal

Speaking at the same event, former India all-rounder Madan Lal disagreed with the decision to leave out both Ashwin and Chahal from India’s Asia Cup squad. He described Chahal as a match-winning bowler and Ashwin as someone who knows how to take wickets.

"I was a little surprised about Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashwin is not there either. Australia have played Kuldeep Yadav very well. Yuzvendra Chahal should have got a chance. He is a match-winning bowler," he said.

"Ashwin is someone who has taken 500-600 wickets... he knows how to take wickets. We did not play him in the WTC final, the team management knows better,” the 1983 World Cup winner added.

India will begin their Asia Cup 2023 campaign by taking on Pakistan in Pallekele on September 2.