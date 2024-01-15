"He trusts his cricketing instincts"- Shikhar Dhawan compares captaincy styles of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has played enough cricket under the leadership of former Indian captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Dhoni and Kohli are known for their contrasting personalities and Dhawan feels that also reflected in their styles of captaincy.

It was Dhoni who gave Shikhar Dhawan his big opportunity in international cricket and the southpaw didn't look back after a sensational Test hundred back in 2013 in Mohali against Australia.

Speaking to the Times of India, here's what Shikhar Dhawan had to say about MS Dhoni's captaincy and how he brought the best out of his players:

"Dhoni bhai is known for his calm and composed demeanor on the field, regardless of the match situation. This cool-headed approach has been a hallmark of his captaincy. Dhoni bhai is often praised for his instinctive decision-making. He trusts his cricketing instincts and has a knack for making the right calls, particularly in pressure situations. Dhoni bhai is known for his effective man-management skills."

Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli share a great camaraderie since their early days playing domestic cricket for Delhi. Speaking about how Kohli focused on bringing a change in the fitness culture of the team, Dhawan added:

"Virat Kohli has cultivated a youthful and energetic team environment. He encourages young talents and is willing to back them, providing opportunities for them to flourish. Kohli places a strong emphasis on fitness and conditioning. This focus on physical fitness has become a key aspect of the team culture under his captaincy. Kohli leads from the front with his performances. His aggressive style of batting often sets the tone for the team, and he expects a similar level of intensity from his players."

Dhawan was a part of the Indian team that won the 2013 Champions Trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni and also played in the final of the 2017 edition of the tournament under Kohli.

Shikhar Dhawan on his success in ICC tournaments

Shikhar Dhawan at his peak was known for coming good at the big stage in ICC tournaments. He won the Golden Bat for scoring the most runs in the 2013 Champions Trophy and also gave impressive performances in the ODI World Cups that he was a part of.

On this, he stated:

"I think my knack for rising to the occasion in high-pressure situations and my aggressive yet controlled style of batting is the reason for this performance, also not to forget the captain's & team's support throughout these tournaments have been essential. I also want to thank all my fans & followers for always being there for me."

Shikhar Dhawan wasn't a part of India's 2023 World Cup squad as a young Shubman Gill produced consistent performances and climbed up the pecking order.

