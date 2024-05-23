Hopeful that MS Dhoni will be available for CSK next year: Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan is hopeful that legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni will return to play in the IPL 2025 season. Dhoni, 42, played the IPL 2024 season under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad and many believed that the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was indeed the last time he walked onto the field.

However, Dhoni hasn't officially announced his retirement just yet. Viswanathan is also rather patient with the decision as he has full faith in Dhoni taking his time and informing CSK about his future when the time is right.

Speaking in a video posted by CSK on social media, here's what Kasi Viswanathan had to say about MS Dhoni:

"It's a question which only MS can answer. See, the question for us is, we've always respected the decisions taken by MS. We have left it to him. And as all of you know, he has always taken his decisions and announced them at the appropriate time. We are very, very hopeful that he will be available for CSK next year. That is the view and the expectations of fans and me. That's the case."

Expand Tweet

Dhoni played the role of a finisher to perfection for CSK, scoring 161 runs in 14 matches at a fantastic strike rate of 220.55.

Robin Uthappa recently backed MS Dhoni to return in IPL 2025

MS Dhoni's former CSK teammate Robin Uthappa believes the legendary wicketkeeper will be back for IPL 2025, especially after the way they were dumped out of IPL 2024 by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Here's what he told Jio Cinema:

"I don't think we have seen the last of MS. He is not someone who takes these things lightly. He will come back roaring for sure."

Dhoni had left the field without shaking hands of the RCB players after the 27-run loss that saw Bengaluru make it to the playoffs at Chennai's expense. It will be interesting to see if he shows that hunger to come back and finish on a high.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback