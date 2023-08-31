How much will BCCI earn over 5 years after Viacom18 wins India’s media rights?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Thursday, August 31, that Viacom 18 has won the TV and digital rights for India’s home games for the next five years.

The new deal covers BCCI’s international matches and domestic matches for September 2023–March 2028. The matches will be broadcast on Jio Cinema (streaming) and Viacom 18 (telecast).

With the deal, the BCCI is set to get richer by ₹5963 crore, including ₹3106.4 crore and ₹2860 for digital and TV rights, over the next five years.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote on X:

“Congratulations @viacom18 🤝 for winning the @BCCI Media Rights for both linear and digital for the next 5 years. India Cricket will continue to grow in both spaces as after @IPL, and @wplt20, we extend the partnership @BCCI Media Rights as well. Together, we will continue to capture the imagination of 🇮🇳cricket fans."

He further expressed gratitude to Disney+Hotstar for their past association:

“Also, a big thank you to @starindia @DisneyPlusHS for your support over the years. You played a key role in making India Cricket reach its fans across the globe.”

As per Cricbuzz, the BCCI will earn ₹67.8 crore per game, including ₹32.5 crore and ₹35.3 crore for digital rights, respectively. The amount has risen by 7.8 crore per game compared to the previous deal.

The report added that Viacom 18 will broadcast 88 games during the term, which will begin with the upcoming Australia tour of India, comprising three ODIs in late September. Team India will play 25 Tests, 27 ODIs, and 36 T20Is.

In an official statement, BCCI said:

“Viacom 18 Media Private Limited has acquired the Media Rights from September 2023 to March 2028 for a cumulative figure of INR 5,963 crores, subject to execution of definitive documentation and completion of formalities as required by BCCI, and other obligations specified in the ITT being completed.”

Viacom 18 had previously bought the digital rights to the Indian Premier League and Women’s Premier League earlier this year.

BCCI’s fixtures for International Home Season 2023-24

According to the BCCI’s recent schedule, Team India will play 16 international matches, including five Tests, three ODIs, and eight T20Is, during the home season of 23–24.

Australia tour of India (3 ODIs)

September 22: 1st ODI in Mohali

September 24: 2nd ODI in Indore

September 27: 3rd ODI in Rajkot

Australia tour of India (5 T20Is after ODI World Cup)

November 23: 1st T20I in Vizag

November 26: 2nd T20I in Trivandrum

November 28: 3rd T20I in Guwahati

December 1: 4th T20I in Nagpur

December 3: 5th T20I in Hyderabad

Afghanistan tour of India (3 T20Is)

January 11: 1st T20I in Mohali

January 14: 2nd T20I in Indore

January 17: 3rd T20I in Bengaluru

England tour of India (5 Tests)

Jan 25-29: 1st Test in Hyderabad

Feb 2-6: 2nd Test in Vizag

Feb 15-19: 3rd Test in Rajkot

Feb 23-27: 4th Test in Ranchi

March 7-11: 5th Test in Dharamsala