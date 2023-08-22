"I know it is frustrating for a lot of people to keep hearing that 'we learn a lot'"- Rohit Sharma on importance of winning 2023 World Cup

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has claimed that he understands the frustration of Indian fans regarding the team not being able to cross the knockout hurdles in ICC events of late. It has been 10 years since the Men in Blue won an ICC Trophy, and the hope continues that the drought will soon be over.

Rohit has been a part of two World Cup campaigns in the ODI format and India managed to reach the semifinals of both editions. While he understands that fans were disappointed to not see their team win the title, Rohit claimed that they did all they could and it just wasn't meant to be.

Here's what Rohit Sharma had to say during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards:

"As a kid, it was a dream to watch people lift the World Cup and then someday do it myself as well. We had two shots at it in '15 and '19 but we couldn't cross the line. But we played some good cricket. 2015 as well we got to learn a lot and 2019 as well. I know it is frustrating for a lot of people to keep hearing that 'we learn a lot, we learn a lot' because eventually, it is all about winning the championship. But I thought we put our best foot forward and unfortunately, things didn't go our way."

Rohit Sharma on playing the World Cup at home

Rohit Sharma also understands that playing the World Cup at home will have its own set of challenges. That is one of the main reasons why he wants the players who are playing their first World Cup to not feel the pressure and to be able to express themselves.

On this, he stated:

"What's coming in the next two months is very critical and crucial. But for us as a team, it is important to stay in the moment. Because playing in India is going to be a huge task. We do understand the pressure of playing at home. A lot of the younger guys who are going to play the World Cup for the first time, I know how it is going to be for them. It is our responsibility as some of the seniors, coaches, and support staff that we create an environment where the guys just go and express themselves and play freely."

Before the World Cup, Rohit Sharma will lead India in the Asia Cup beginning with the match against Pakistan on September 2.