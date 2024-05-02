ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after the United States vs Thailand (Updated) ft. Thipatcha Putthawong

Netherlands women locked horns with the Zimbabwe women in the 13th match at Tolerance Oval on Wednesday. Valuable contributions from Robine Rijke (39 off 25) and Babette de Leede (37 off 40) helped Netherlands post 135 in the first innings.

In response, Zimbabwe mustered 121 runs, falling 14 runs short of the target. The likes of Josephine Nkomo (39 off 41) and Modester Mupachikwa (39 off 44) played unbeaten knocks but failed to guide the team home.

Sri Lanka women took on Uganda women in the 14th match of the tournament in Abu Dhabi. Riding on a blistering 73-run knock in 64 balls from Vishmi Gunaratne, Sri Lanka managed to post a formidable score of 154 runs in the first innings. In response, Uganda were bowled out for a paltry 87. Inoka Ranaweera (2 off 10) and Shashini Gimhani (2 off 23) starred with the ball for Sri Lanka.

Vanuatu Women took on Ireland women in the 15th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier at Tolerance Oval. Courtesy of outstanding bowling performance, Ireland women bowled out Vanuatu Women for just 88 runs.

Eimear Richardson was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland, claiming three wickets for just eight runs in four overs. Besides, the likes of Arlene Kelly and Laura Delany claimed two wickets apiece. In reply, Ireland chased down the score in just 12.3 overs with nine wickets in hand. Gaby Lewis top-scored with the bat, smashing 45 off 36.

The fourth match of the day was played between USA Women and Thailand women in Abu Dhabi. Thipatcha Puttawong (4/12) ran through USA’s batting as they were bowled out for just 54 runs in the first innings. Thailand finished off the chase in 9.2 overs with nine wickets in hand.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Matches Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 GH Lewis (IRE-W) 3 3 - 141 69 47 105 134.28 - 1 - 21 2 2 A Hunter (IRE-W) 3 3 1 130 71 65 103 126.21 - 1 - 15 0 3 RMVD Gunaratne (SL-W) 3 3 2 110 73* 110 104 105.76 - 1 - 12 2 4 SL Kalis (NL-W) 3 3 - 104 70 34.66 89 116.85 - 1 1 13 0 5 A Lister (SCO-W) 3 3 1 102 55* 51 69 147.82 - 1 - 11 3 6 AMCJK Athapaththu (SL-W) 3 3 1 99 59* 49.5 79 125.31 - 1 - 15 2 7 R Rijke (NL-W) 3 3 1 96 44 48 78 123.07 - - - 10 1 8 ER Oza (UAE-W) 3 3 1 94 66* 47 68 138.23 - 1 - 14 2 9 M Mupachikwa (ZIM-W) 4 4 1 88 39* 29.33 108 81.48 - - 1 9 0 10 M Musonda (ZIM-W) 4 4 1 82 48 27.33 71 115.49 - - 1 9 0

Gaby Lewis is sitting at the top of the runs tally with 141 runs to his name in three matches. Amy Hunter is at the second spot with 130 runs in three games, followed by Vishmi Gunaratne with 110 runs at the third.

The fourth and fifth positions are occupied by Sterre Kalis (104) and Alisa Lister (102), respectively. Chamari Athapaththu finds herself at sixth with 99 runs, while Robine Rijke is at seventh with 96 runs under her belt.

At number eight is Esha Oza with 94 runs, while the likes of Modester Mupachikwa (88) and Mary-Anne Musonda (88) round off the top 10 spots.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Matches Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 WK Dilhari (SL-W) 3 3 57 9.3 - 48 7 4/13 6.85 5.05 8.14 1 - 2 N Navaika (VAN-W) 3 3 66 11 - 54 7 4/13 7.71 4.9 9.42 1 - 3 JN Nkomo (ZIM-W) 4 4 96 16 - 91 7 4/11 13 5.68 13.71 1 - 4 SIP Fernando (SL-W) 3 3 66 11 2 31 6 3/11 5.16 2.81 11 - - 5 T Putthawong (THI-W) 3 3 66 11 1 39 6 4/12 6.5 3.54 11 1 - 6 EAJ Richardson (IRE-W) 3 3 72 12 2 44 6 3/8 7.33 3.66 12 - - 7 KE Bryce (SCO-W) 3 3 54 9 - 40 5 4/17 8 4.44 10.8 1 - 8 C Sutthiruang (THI-W) 3 3 66 11 - 40 5 2/10 8 3.63 13.2 - - 9 AM Maqsood (SCO-W) 3 3 44 7.2 - 45 5 3/10 9 6.13 8.8 - - 10 AN Kelly (IRE-W) 3 3 54 9 - 46 5 2/12 9.2 5.11 10.8 - -

Kavisha Dilhari is at the top of the pile with seven wickets to her name. Nasimana Navaika and Josephine Nkomo also have seven wickets apiece and are sitting at the second and third spots, respectively.

Inoshi Priyadharshani finds herself at the fourth spot with six wickets, while the likes of Thipatcha Putthawong (6) and Eimear Richardson (6) are at fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

The number seven position is occupied by Kathryn Bryce with five wickets, followed by Chanida Sutthiruang (5) at eight. Abtaha Maqsood is at ninth spot with five wickets, while Arlene Kelly rounds off the top 10 spots with five wickets to her name as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback