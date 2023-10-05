[In pictures] "Mera Mahi ❤️♾️"- Ranveer Singh shares adorable selfies with MS Dhoni 

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni posed for a couple of pictures with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The legendary wicket-keeper batter won the IPL 2023 trophy with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in May earlier this year, when he was last seen on the cricket field.

Ranveer Singh was recently in the official anthem (Dil Jashn Bole) of the 2023 ODI World Cup released by ICC. Renowned Bollywood musician Pritam composed the song, while Ranveer and several other influencers like Dhanashree Verma featured in it.

Ranveer Singh took to his official Instagram handle on Thursday and shared photos of himself and MS Dhoni. He captioned:

"He has always thought about the team first"- Sreesanth on MS Dhoni

Former Indian pacer Sreesanth recently opined that MS Dhoni always thought about winning the matches for India rather than scoring more runs.

He said this while responding to Gautam Gambhir's statement about Dhoni making sacrifices for the sake of the team. Gambhir opened that Dhoni would have scored a lot of runs if he had batted at number 3 position, but he took up the finisher's role for the team.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda about this, Sreesanth said:

"Gautam Bhai said recently that Dhoni would have scored more runs had he batted at No.3. But for MS Dhoni it was always about more victories than more runs. He always had the ability to finish games when the team needed him and he won two World Cups as well."

He continued:

"Credit should go to Dhoni, but he didn't sacrifice his batting position. He worked a way to find out which players would do well for the team in which position and then slot them in those positions accordingly. His captaincy had the ability to bring the best out of his players. He has always thought about the team first."

Do you agree with Sreesanth's views above? Let us know in the comments section.