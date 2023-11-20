[In Pictures] MS Dhoni poses with friends in Nainital

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni recently posed for a couple of pictures with family and friends during his vacation in Nainital. The legendary wicket-keeper retired from international cricket on August 15, 2022, three years after the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand, when he represented India for the last time.

However, he is still active in the Indian Premier League and is the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who won the IPL 2023 trophy to equal Mumbai Indians' (MI) record of five titles.

Dhoni played through the season with a knee injury and managed it well to yield optimal results. He batted lower down the order and came in only when there were fewer balls left in the innings.

The CSK captain went on to make an impact with cameos in the batting department. MS Dhoni's presence on the field was also invaluable for CSK due to his astute captaincy and excellent wicket-keeping skills.

He has been spending time with family and friends ever since the conclusion of IPL 2023. One of his friends took to Instagram recently and shared a couple of pictures to give a glimpse of Dhoni's vacation in Nainital.

You can watch them below:

He always wanted the team to do well: S Sreesanth on MS Dhoni

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth recently opened up about MS Dhoni's leadership qualities and revealed that he never desired to have the spotlight but only wanted the team to do well. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda on the matter, Sreesanth said:

"It will be a bit controversial when I say this. Yes you can say 'Why to talk only about 2-3 players? We also played our part in the win.' But it's just about the way Dhoni thought about the team first all the time. He even started the culture of giving the cup to the newest person in the team. He never wanted the limelight. Dhoni always wanted the team to do well."

He added:

"Yes we won the World Cups because of the hard work of each and every player. But while the ship may have many celebrities on it, the task to take it from one destination to another always is always done by the captain."

Sreesanth was part of both Indian squads which won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup under MS Dhoni.