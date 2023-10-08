IND vs AUS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Australia 2023 World Cup match

Team India will take on Australia in their first 2023 World Cup match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8. The much-awaited contest will hopefully generate greater interest among fans in comparison to the first few matches of the tournament.

India and Australia are familiar rivals, having met as recently as September for a three-match series ahead of the World Cup. While the Aussies lost the series 2-1, Indian batter Shreyas Iyer made a shrewd observation, stating that the visitors were treating the games as practice matches, keeping the World Cup in mind.

The Men in Blue have been picked by many experts and fans as favorites to win the tournament. Their ability and resolve will be put to test in their very first match against the Aussies. How they respond to the challenge will give us some idea of what to expect from Team India in the 2023 World Cup.

India vs Australia head-to-head record in ODIs

India and Australia have clashed 149 times in the ODI format, with the Aussies having a significant 83-56 lead. There have been no tied contests between the teams, while 10 matches have produced no result.

In India as well, Australia have a decent record over the Men in Blue. The two sides have met 70 times, with India winning 32 matches and Australia 33. Five games produced no result. Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 149

Matches won by India: 56

Matches won by Australia: 83

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 10

India vs Australia head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

The Aussies have been dominant over India in the World Cup as well, winning eight and losing four of the 12 matches played between the two sides.

The Men in Blue, however, have won two of the last three World Cup clashes against Australia. They beat Australia by five wickets in the 2011 quarter-final in Ahmedabad and by 36 runs in the 2019 league game at The Oval.

Last 5 India vs Australia ODI matches

India and Australia met in a three-match ODI series in India in September this year. India won the first two matches in Mohali and Indore comprehensively. The Aussies then registered a morale-boosting victory in the dead rubber in Rajkot.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches between India and Australia:

AUS (352/7) beat IND (286) by 66 runs, Sep 27, 2023

IND (399/5) beat AUS (217) by 99 runs [DLS method], Sep 24, 2023

IND (281/5) beat AUS (276) by 5 wickets, Sep 22, 2023

AUS (269) beat IND (248) by 21 runs, Mar 22, 2023

AUS (121/0) beat IND (117) by 10 wickets, Mar 19, 2023