“Karma” – Fans roast Joe Root for golden duck in IND vs ENG 2023 World Cup clash

Joe Root departed for a golden duck in the 2023 World Cup match between India and England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29. The right-handed batter was trapped leg before wicket (lbw) by ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

The dismissal took place in the fifth over of England’s run chase. Bumrah bowled a pitched-up delivery that skidded along the deck and kept a tad bit low. Root was beaten due to a lack of bounce and trapped in front of the stumps. The replays showed that the ball would’ve gone to crash onto the stumps.

With the dismissal, the former England captain also wasted a review for his side.

Root’s wicket reduced England at 30/2 as Bumrah picked two back-to-back wickets, including Dawid Malan’s dismissal.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) roasted Joe Root and England for his first duck in the World Cup after the English fans mocked Virat Kohli for his first duck in the tournament earlier in the day. One user wrote:

‘Karma.”

Here are some more reactions:

In the tournament, Root scored 77 and 82 against New Zealand and Bangladesh, respectively, in the first two games but since then has returned with scores of 11, 2, 3 and 0 (today).

India pick four quick wickets ft. Joe Root against England in World Cup fixture

Team India picked four crucial wickets while defending 230 against England in the World Cup match on Sunday. While Bumrah dismissed Dawid Malan and Joe Root to give the perfect start to the Men in Blue.

Mohammed Shami soon cleaned up Ben Stokes (10-ball duck) and Jonny Bairstow (14 off 23) to leave England reeling at 39/4 after 9.1 overs.

At the time of writing, England were 42/4 after 11.3 overs, with England captain Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali at the crease.

Asked to bat first, India posted 229/9 in their allotted 50 overs. India captain Rohit Sharma led from the front, scoring 87 off 101, including three sixes and 10 boundaries. Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul also chipped in with scores of 49 (47) and 39 (58), respectively.

David Willey emerged as the pick of the bowlers for England, finishing up with 3/45, while Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid picked up two wickets apiece. Mark Wood also settled for a solitary dismissal.

Follow the IND vs ENG 2023 World Cup match live score and updates here.