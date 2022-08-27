IND vs PAK 2022: “It is vital to give him security”- Saba Karim backs KL Rahul to open India innings with Rohit Sharma

Former cricketer Saba Karim feels that the Indian team management should back KL Rahul to open India's innings alongside skipper Rohit Sharma against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

He said that the vice-captain needs to be given a sense of security in the playing XI after returning to T20Is following a six-month gap (due to knee injury and COVID-19).

Speaking to India News, Karim said:

“If KL Rahul was fit, he would have played all the T20Is for India in the past six months. He has proven himself in the shortest format.

"Since he is coming back [to T20Is after six months], it is vital to give him security [regarding his place in playing XI]. India should play five specialist bowlers and Rahul should open the innings.”

The statement comes when India has some other options as far as picking an opening partner for Rohit Sharma is concerned. The likes of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav will also be in contention to move up the order.

It is worth mentioning that KL Rahul made his international comeback in the recently concluded ODI series against Zimbabwe, but failed to deliver at the top. He registered scores of 1 and 30 in a couple of matches.

However, the proven class and quality of KL Rahul would still tempt the Indian team to have him pair with Rohit Sharma for the opening partnership. With the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill not in the squad, there are less hurdles in the path of the Karnataka batsman regaining his opening spot.

Apart from the selection of openers, Saba Karim also talked about other aspects of the Indian team. He said that the Rohit Sharma-led team might go ahead with a couple of spinners as excessive heat is likely to generate cracks on the turf at the Dubai International Stadium.

The former India wicketkeeper feels that Ravi Bishnoi or Ravichandran Ashwin should be picked along with wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

“India might play one more spinner due to excessive heat in Dubai, which could lead to cracks on the turf. In this case, you can play Ravi Bishnoi or Ravi Ashwin. India have kept four spinners in their 15-member squad. So, if required, anyone can play in the XI.”

“Pakistan will be under pressure”- Saba Karim feels early wickets can put Rohit Sharma and Co. on top

Saba Karim thinks that Rohit Sharma's team can put Pakistan under serious pressure by getting early wickets. The former national selector for the Indian team did talk about the 10-wicket loss suffered by the Men in Blue last year in the T20 World Cup, against Pakistan.

“Like always, Pakistan possesses heavy top order. If we make early inroads, which we are capable of [achieving], Pakistan will be under pressure.

"In the last meeting, we lost the match by 10-wicket because Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan batted beautifully. That’s why we have to go ahead with five specialist bowlers and six batters.”

Karim further spoke about the the Pakistan middle order, which he believes isn't as well tested as the top order.

“Pakistan does not have a weak middle order. They do not get a lot of opportunities. Their top 3 batters play a lot and have scored more runs, but the middle-order batters have a better strike rate than the top 3. It is both a strength and weakness of the Pakistan team.”

He also explained how India’s bowling unit has an edge against Pakistan. The absence of a well-established spinner in the team is seen by Karim as a weak point in the Pakistan line-up.

“Pakistan lacks stability in the bowling department as compared to India. We have top-quality seam bowlers and two quality spin bowlers. Haris Rauf has been playing for a while, but Mohammad Hasnain is making a comeback.

"Naseem Shah, too, does not have enough experience. But these two players are coming on the back of global T20 (experience). Apart from Shadab Khan, I don't find any other recognized spinner.”

BCCI @BCCI The #AsiaCup2022 is a fresh tournament and a new start. We are here for a purpose and we will focus on what we want to achieve from this tournament. Everyone is very excited to be here: #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 ahead of #INDvPAK The #AsiaCup2022 is a fresh tournament and a new start. We are here for a purpose and we will focus on what we want to achieve from this tournament. Everyone is very excited to be here: #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 ahead of #INDvPAK. https://t.co/HxfO5ziSJ5

Regardless of who opens with Rohit Sharma, India do start as favorites. All the more because Shaheen Afridi is missing for Pakistan.

