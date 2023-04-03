LSG vs CSK memes, IPL 2023: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the sixth match of IPL 2023 on Monday (April 3) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field first in the contest. CSK got off to a flying start as Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) continued his great form. He hit a second consecutive half-century to help his side to 79/0 at the end of the powerplay. Devon Conway (47) also complemented him well with a brisk knock.

Ravi Bishnoi (3/28) bowled a phenomenal spell in the middle overs and brought his side back into the contest with his timely wickets. However, the fall of wickets did not dent CSK's run rate as the batters kept playing big shots.

Due to cameos from middle-order batters, the home side reached a daunting total of 217/7. Crowd favorite MS Dhoni came in to bat in the final over and entertained the fans by hitting two sixes before departing off the third ball he faced.

LSG began the chase well by reaching 80/1 at the end of 6 overs on the back of a blazing fifty from Kyle Mayers. Things went south for them from there as Moeen Ali (4/26) spun a web around the Super Giants batters and put CSK in firm control of the proceedings.

Mitchell Santner (1/21) also bowled an economical spell and dented the scoring rate. LSG eventually reached 205/7 and lost the match by 12 runs. Lucknow captain KL Rahul reflected on the loss at the post-match presentation, saying:

"Not the most ideal start after winning the toss. The first couple of overs, the bowlers said it was sticky and there was a bit of movement. I do not think we put the ball in the right areas and once you give that momentum away, they really capitalise when they have quality batters."

"Few mistakes from our side but Rutu and Conway played some brilliant shots. Something for us to learn and get better at."

LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed a low-scoring encounter between the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings. They expressed their reactions through some fascinating memes on social media.

Here is a collection of some of the best memes related to the game:

Sagar @sagarcasm KL Rahul watching Ruturaj Gaikwad become the Orange Cap leader in front of him KL Rahul watching Ruturaj Gaikwad become the Orange Cap leader in front of him https://t.co/hnIZwbcxd9

