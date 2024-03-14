"My passion for the game is because I want to play for the fans" - RP Singh recalls MS Dhoni's words from 2006-07

Ahead of the 2024 IPL season, former Indian pacer RP Singh recalled MS Dhoni's words on being passionate about the game for the fans in 2006-07.

The now-42-year-old debuted for India in 2004 and became the nation's most successful captain with three ICC titles and several other accomplishments. Dhoni led the Indian squad featuring RP Singh to the title in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

Recalling the conversation with Dhoni on a Jio Cinemas show, RP Singh said:

"I remember this team meeting a long time ago in 2006-2007 when we spoke about what drives players to perform. At that time, MS said, ‘When I get off a bus, I feel like two people are looking at me. When will those two turn to four and when will the four turn to 40? My passion for the game is because I want to play for the fans. I want the fans to see that MS Dhoni hits shots like this."

In an illustrious international career, Dhoni scored over 15,000 runs across formats in 538 games.

The legendary cricketer also captained India in a record 332 matches with 178 wins from 2007 to 2018.

"Last year, the fan-following he witnessed was beyond my understanding" - RP Singh

RP Singh expressed disbelief at the incredible crowd receptions for MS Dhoni during last year's IPL at almost all the venues around India, especially Chennai.

With the possibility of the season being his last, fans across the country flocked to the stadiums with unique posters and jerseys to cheer the CSK skipper. Dhoni responded in style, leading the Men in Yellow to a record-equaling fifth IPL title.

"Last year, the fan-following he witnessed was beyond my understanding. Maybe, that’s because it’s been built over the years. MS has performed incredibly for CSK since the beginning and has led them to multiple trophies. Last year, people thought that it might be his last year as an active player, and it might be their final chance to see him play live. That may have caused a 25 to 30% increase in his fan following. The moment he wore his pads last year, our viewership increased," said RP Singh.

Dhoni is the most successful IPL captain with 133 wins in 226 games and became the only cricketer to lead a franchise (CSK) in 200 matches last year.

The veteran cricketer is back to lead the side in IPL 2024 as CSK opens their campaign against RCB on March 22.