"Nothing really major to worry" - Rohit Sharma shares update on Hardik Pandya's injury

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has asserted that there is nothing major to worry about Hardik Pandya's injury. The ace all-rounder suffered a brisk injury during India's league-stage fixture against Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday.

Hardik fell over on his follow-through and twisted his ankle midway through his first over. He was immediately attended by a physio on the ground. The Gujarat-born cricketer tried to resume bowling but grimaced with pain and limped off the field, leaving Virat Kohli to complete the over.

Hardik's love-hate relationship with injuries cast serious doubt on his further participation in the marquee competition. However, Rohit expressed that there is nothing serious and they will make further decisions upon seeing him tomorrow morning.

Rohit told the host broadcaster at the end of the match:

"He (Hardik) pulled up a bit sore, nothing really major to worry. We'll see how he pulls up tomorrow morning and then plan on how to go forward."

Hardik Pandya's absence leaves a void almost impossible to fill. He is an integral part of the side, given his happy knack for picking up timely wickets and providing finishes with the bat. The all-rounder has already showcased his prowess with the ball, scalping five wickets at an impressive average of 22.60.

"I'm sure they'll be louder and louder as we move on" - Rohit Sharma on crowd support

Every time Team India have played in the ongoing World Cup, it has been a full house with fans turning in huge numbers. Acknowledging the same, Rohit Sharma expressed that he is sure that the cheer will only get louder as the tournament progresses.

"Everyone in the squad has gone through pressure, the crowd is coming in big numbers, the stands are full, they haven't disappointed us, they've been brilliant and I'm sure they'll be louder and louder as we move on," he concluded.

With four wins in as many games, the Men in Blue are second in the standings after New Zealand, who boast a better net run rate.

India will next square off against the table-toppers in Dharamsala on Sunday.