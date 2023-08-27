ODI World Cup ceremony likely in Ahmedabad on October 4 – Reports

The highly anticipated inauguration of the ODI World Cup is likely to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 4.

That will take place ahead of the opening clash between defending champions England and runners-up New Zealand. The iconic venue will also host the closing ceremony on November 19.

The dignitaries of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the representatives of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be present on the occasion.

As per Cricbuzz, the inauguration ceremony is anticipated to be a dazzling affair featuring cultural events.

Most importantly, all 10 captains of the participating teams are expected to grace their presence for a picturesque photoshoot to collect collective leadership.

In addition, the international governing body is expected to organize a formal briefing session for the skippers on that day.

The inauguration ceremony day will witness three warmup games. India will play against the Netherlands, while Australia will take on Pakistan, and Sri Lanka will lock horns with Afghanistan.

In the 2011 World Cup in India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, the opening ceremony took place in Dhaka. The captains were welcomed to the grounds in decorated rickshaws.

Team India schedule for ODI World Cup 2023

Team India will begin their World Cup campaign against five-time World Champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

They will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their third game on October 11. The Men in Blue will face off against reigning champions England on October 29.

October 8: India vs Australia in Chennai

October 11: India vs Afghanistan in Delhi

October 14: India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad

October 19: India vs Bangladesh in Pune

October 22: India vs New Zealand in Dharamsala

October 29: India vs England in Lucknow

November 2: India vs Sri Lanka in Mumbai

November 5: India vs South Africa in Kolkata

November 12: India vs Netherlands in Bengaluru

November 15: Semifinal 1 in Mumbai

November 16: Semifinal 2 in Kolkata

November 19: Final in Ahmedabad

