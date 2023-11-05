[Picture] “He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role” – Anushka Sharma shares weird photos of Virat Kohli on his 35th birthday 

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma wished her husband Virat Kohli on his 35th birthday (Sunday, November 5), ahead of the 2023 World Cup match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The 35-year-old actress shared weird pictures of the cricketer on social media and penned a special message for the Delhi-born cricketer. She also shared his special bowling record in T20Is.

Notably, Kohli is the only cricketer to have picked up a wicket off the zeroeth ball in the history of T20Is, when former India captain MS Dhoni stumped out England legend Kevin Pietersen off a wide ball in 2011.

Anushka wrote on Instagram:

“He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat. I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so.”

In response, Kohli was moved by the gesture and dropped facepalm, heart, and dance emojis in the comment section.

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot, after dating each other for several years, on December 11, 2017. They welcomed their first kid on January 11, 2021.

Anushka marked her presence during the ongoing World Cup 2023 when she attended the India vs Pakistan match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India won that game by seven wickets.

Virat Kohli is close to equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most tons

Virat Kohli can equal legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most tons on his 35th birthday. He currently has 48 tons in the 50-over format.

The right-handed batter enjoys a stunning record against South Africa in ODIs. He has amassed 1403 runs in 30 ODIs at an average of 61, including four centuries and eight fifties.

Kohli is already one of the leading run-getters in the ongoing World Cup, scoring 442 runs in seven matches at an average of 88.40, including one ton and four half-centuries.

In his last outing, he smashed 88 off 94 against Sri Lanka in Mumbai. The Men in Blue won the game by a mammoth margin of 302 runs.

