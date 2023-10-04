[Picture] MS Dhoni poses with RRR actor Ram Charan

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni recently posed for a photograph with RRR actor Ram Charan. The legendary cricketer was last seen on the field during IPL 2023, leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth title.

Dhoni played through the season with a knee injury, which restricted his movements while batting. As a result, he only batted low down the order throughout the season but played impactful cameos for his team. Dhoni faced 57 balls in IPL 2023 and scored 104 runs at an impressive strike rate of 182.46, with 32* being his best score.

He underwent surgery in Mumbai soon after the IPL final against Gujarat Titans finished and has been recuperating since then. He traveled to the US last month and also attended the US Open tennis Grand Slam at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

MS Dhoni recently came back to India and has been spotted multiple times interacting with fans and taking selfies with them. One of his friends shared a picture of him in the company of 'RRR' actor Ram Charan on Instagram on Wednesday. You can view it below:

"He never wanted the limelight": Sreesanth on his 2007 and 2011 World Cup-winning captain and teammate MS Dhoni

Former Indian pacer Sreesanth recently revealed that MS Dhoni always put the team ahead of himself and was never concerned about the limelight and fame. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, here's what Sreesanth had to say about Dhoni:

"It will be a bit controversial when I say this. Yes you can say 'Why to talk only about 2-3 players? We also played our part in the win.' But it's just about the way Dhoni thought about the team first all the time. He even started the culture of giving the cup to the newest person in the team. He never wanted the limelight. He always wanted the team to do well."

He continued:

"Yes we won the World Cups because of the hard work of each and every player. But while the ship may have many celebrities on it, the task to take it from one destination to another always is always done by the captain. No matter how much you put a flight on autopilot, you need the pilot."

Do you think India will win their third ODI World Cup in November in Ahmedabad? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.