Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Boost Region vs Band-e-Amir Region, Match 16

The T20 action continued in the ongoing Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024 as two contests were played at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, May 9.

Speen-Ghar Region lost to Mis-Ainak Region by one wicket in a nail-biting thriller, while Boost Region defeated Band-e-Amir Region by 18 runs in a run-fest.

Band-e-Amir registered their first loss in the competition but still remain seated at the top of the points table with four wins and one defeat in five games. They have eight points in their account with a net run rate of +0.576.

Meanwhile, Mis-Ainak Region jumped to the second place in the points table with eight points in six games. They have won four games, lost two, and have a net run rate of +0.211.

Boost Region are now third in the points table with three wins and four losses in seven matches. They have six points against their name alongside a net run rate of +0.264.

On the other hand, Speen-Ghar Region have now slipped to fourth place in the standings with two wins, three losses, and one no-result after six games. They have five points in their kitty with a net run rate of -1.064.

Amo Region are languishing at the bottom of the points table with only three points in six games. They have won only one game so far, lost four, and one game was washed out because of rain. Meanwhile, Amo Region have a net run rate of -0.295.

Afsar Zazai scores a fighting half-century to snatch the thriller for Mis-Ainak Region

Speen-Ghar Region chose to bat first against Mis-Ainak Region in the first game of the day. They had a terrible start as they lost half of their side for just 53 runs. However, an unbeaten knock of 38 runs from Ismat Alam lower down the order took Speen-Ghar Region to 131/6 in 20 overs.

Chasing the total, Mis-Ainak Region lost their first three batters for 51 runs. Afsar Zazai then took charge in the middle and played a fighting knock of 54 runs off 41 deliveries. However, he failed to take his team home and got dismissed at a crucial juncture.

It was a handy unbeaten knock of 10 runs off four deliveries from Ziaur Rahman that took Mis-Ainak Region over the line with one wicket in hand and two deliveries to spare. Aftab Alam picked up four wickets for Speen-Ghar Region in his four overs but his efforts went in vain.

In the second game of the day, Boost Region won the toss and opted to bat first against Band-e-Amir Region. Numan Shah (86 runs off 53 deliveries) and Hazratuallh Zazai (64 runs off 32 deliveries) added 133 runs for the first wicket. Najibullah Zadran walked in next and scored 53 runs off 31 deliveries to take Boost Region to a massive total of 237/3 in 20 overs.

Chasing the total, Band-e-Amir Region tried their best through Sediqullah Atal (63 runs off 33 deliveries) and Shamsurrahman (unbeaten 84 runs off 33 deliveries). However, they could only manage 219/6 in 20 overs to fall 18 runs short of the target.

