Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 4, Day 3 Round-up: Shivam Dube ton leads Mumbai’s fightback against UP; Bengal, Tamil Nadu register thumping wins 

Shivam Dube smashed 117 off 130 balls as Mumbai reached 303/8 in their second innings on Day 3 of their Ranji Trophy 2024 Group B match against Uttar Pradesh at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, January 28.

Mumbai had crumbled to 86/6 before Dube and Shams Mulani (63) revived their team with a seven-wicket stand of 173. Dube struck nine fours and seven sixes in his wonderful knock before being bowled by Karan Sharma. At stumps on Day 3, Mumbai had a lead of 177 runs with two wickets in hand.

In another Group B match of Ranji Trophy 2024, Bengal hammered Assam by an innings and 162 runs at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. After being bowled out for 103 in their first innings, Assam were all out for 140 as they were asked to follow on. Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal starred for Bengal with 6/43 in the second innings.

In Group C of Ranji Trophy 2024, Tamil Nadu hammered Chandigarh by an innings and 293 runs, while Railways defeated Gujarat by 184 runs. After Tamil Nadu posted a mammoth 610/4 in response to Chandigarh’s 111, the latter could only score 206 in their second essay as R Sai Kishore claimed 5/80.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 4, Day 3

Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 3 of Round 4 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Jharkhand (150/9 d & 51/3) need 378 runs vs Vidarbha (204 & 374/9 d)

Rajasthan (399/6 d) beat Manipur (159 & 198) by an innings and 42 runs

Haryana (195 & 211/6) lead Maharashtra (194) by 212 runs

Saurashtra (154/2) trail Services (536/7 d) by 382 runs

Elite Group B

Bengal (405) beat Assam (103 d & 140 f/o) by an innings and 162 runs

Andhra (431 & 150/2) lead Chhattisgarh (262) by 319 runs

Mumbai (198 & 303/8) lead Uttar Pradesh (324) by 177 runs

Kerala (227 & 62/2) trail Bihar (377) by 88 runs

Elite Group C

Tripura (200 & 59/3) need 134 runs vs Karnataka (241 & 151)

Tamil Nadu (610/4 d) beat Chandigarh (111 & 206) by an innings and 293 runs

Punjab (190 & 96/4) beat Goa (104 & 179) by 6 wickets

Railways (313 & 228) beat Gujarat (198 & 159) by 184 runs

Elite Group D

Odisha (138 & 425/8) lead Himachal Pradesh (176) by 387 runs

Uttarakhand (239 & 95/6) need 78 runs vs Delhi (147 & 264/8 d)

Madhya Pradesh (238 & 289) beat Puducherry (100 & 108) by 319 runs

Jammu and Kashmir (457 & 26/0) lead Baroda (383) by 100 runs

Plate Group

Nagaland (190 & 124/3) beat Sikkim (173 & 138) by 7 wickets

Mizoram (359 & 237/9) lead Meghalaya (281) by 315 runs

