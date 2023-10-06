Shubman Gill tests positive for dengue ahead of India's 2023 World Cup match vs Australia - Reports

Team India opener Shubman Gill is reportedly suffering from dengue ahead of the Men in Blue's opening match of the 2023 World Cup against Australia.

The match is scheduled to be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8. According to a report from Dainik Jagran, Gill has tested positive for dengue.

It remains to be seen if the talented batter will be able to recover in time for India's clash against Australia. If he is unavailable for selection, the hosts could go ahead with Ishan Kishan or KL Rahul as skipper Rohit Sharam's opening partner for the tie.

It is worth mentioning that dengue cases are being reported across the country. India's Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation regarding the mosquito-borne viral illness earlier this month.

Shubman Gill has been in exceptional form with the bat this year

2023 has proved to be a dream year for Shubman Gill so far. The youngster has impressed many with his stunning performances across formats.

He is expected to be a pivotal cog for Team India in their 2023 World Cup campaign. The 24-year-old currently occupies the No. 2 spot in the ICC rankings for ODI batters.

Gill is also the leading run-getter in the format this year, chalking up 1,230 runs in 20 outings at a fantastic average of 72.35. He has notched up five ODI centuries and as many fifties in 2023.

The opening batter looked in a wonderful touch during India's three-match home ODI series against Australia ahead of the ongoing ICC event. He scored 74 runs in the opening encounter, following it up with a 104-run knock in the subsequent fixture. He was rested for the third ODI.

India's World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.