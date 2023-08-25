Team India squad members issued verbal warning by BCCI after Virat Kohli discloses 'confidential' Yo-Yo test score on social media - Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not pleased with Virat Kohli sharing his Yo-Yo test score on social media.

A majority of Team India squad members, including the former skipper, underwent fitness tests to begin the six-day conditioning camp in Alur ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup.

Kohli uploaded an image of himself on his Instagram story, which also mentioned his Yo-Yo test score.

“The happiness of finishing the Yo Yo test between the dreaded cones. 17.2 done," he captioned the story.

The threshold for clearance in Indian cricket, when it comes to the grueling fitness and endurance test, is reported to be 16.5. Reports also mention that Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya cleared the Yo-Yo test successfully ss well.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the BCCI has warned players to not release such confidential information and view it as a breach of contract.

“Players have been informed verbally to avoid posting any confidential matter on social media platforms. They can post pictures while training but posting a score leads to breach of contract clause," a BCCI official said.

India are expected to depart for Colombo on August 30 and will begin their Asia Cup campaign with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2.

Select members soon to undergo a complete body test at the instruction of BCCI

The players not involved in the recently concluded T20I series against Ireland, were given a 13-day fitness program which included sleep and protein criteria among other things. They will undergo a complete body test and have their fitness assessed by trainers ahead of the busy season which includes the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup.

The fitness program was asked to be carried out from August 9 to 22 and was divided into two halves, with a rest day in between. The primary aim of the process is to condition the players better and avoid a potential injury that could derail India's road to the events.

Team India squad for the 2023 Asia Cup

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (v/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

How will Team India fare at the 2023 Asia Cup? Let us know what you think.