The 2nd season of ILT20 is set to take place from January 19 to February 18, 2024 

The second season of the International League T20 (ILT20) is set to commence from January 19, 2024 onwards. The full schedule of the season, which briefly overlaps with the SA20 League, will be unveiled soon by the tournament organizers.

The inaugural edition of ILT20 in 2023 saw the James Vince-led Gulf Giants emerge victorious, and it will be the same set of six franchises who will compete for the title next year. The second season comprises a total of 34 matches - which is divided into 30 league-stage matches and four playoff matches.

The league released a short statement confirming the dates of the second edition of the tournament.

"Season 2 of the DP World ILT20, the UAE’s biggest T20 cricket league and the second most watched league in India, will be played between the 19 January t0 18 February 2024 window," the statement read.

"The full schedule for Season 2 will be unveiled soon. For the second consecutive year, six teams - Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors - will compete for the glittering DP World ILT20 trophy in a 34-match format – 30 group games and four play-offs including the final," it further read.

The league amassed a viewership of 367 million in its first season, and a reduced overlap period with the SA20 in the upcoming season could lead to a surge in those numbers.

ILT20 franchises released their list of new signings including players like Shaheen Afridi, Ambati Rayudu, and David Warner

All of the six franchises have made new acquisitions to their side in a bid for the title. The list of all the signings was announced on Tuesday, August 22.

Pakistan bowling spearhead Shaheen Afridi will become the first player from the country to partake in the ILT20. The left-arm pacer joined the Desert Vipers after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) amended their laws surrounding granting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to players for overseas leagues.

Similarly, Ambati Rayudu is also set to be the first Indian player in the competition. The batter recently retired from Indian cricket and will reunite with his former Mumbai Indians (MI) setup and represent the MI Emirates in the upcoming season.

David Warner is also set to mark his presence in the league after missing out on the inaugural edition. The Australian batter has been named among the Dubai Capitals' latest signings, along with England pacer Mark Wood.

However, his participation is still subject to a NOC by Cricket Australia (CA). He also has commitments with the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL) whose playoffs overlap with the ILT20's second season.