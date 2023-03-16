"The first 10 overs were all about praying" - Smriti Mandhana reacts after RCB register their maiden win in WPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana admitted that she was nervous during their game against UP Warriorz (UPW) at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Wednesday, March 15.

After five straight defeats, Bangalore registered their maiden win of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 by beating the Warriorz by five wickets. Riding on Kanika Ahuja and Richa Ghosh's 60-run stand, RCB chased down the target of 136 with two overs to spare.

Mandhana, who was relieved after her team's first win, said that she was praying throughout the first 10 overs. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the RCB skipper stated:

"We lost a couple of wickets around the seventh over and it got a little nervous. The way they (Ahuja and Ghosh) batted and got us through was brilliant for us to see. Really proud of the way Kanika played."

"The camera showed that I was pretty nervous initially. I was praying we get over the line. The first ten overs were all about praying, and then the partnership got us over the line."

Chasing 136 on a wicket that assisted spinners, the Royal Challengers were in a spot of bother after losing four wickets in the first nine overs. But the young guns Ghosh and Ahuja showed composure to take the team over the line.

Smriti Mandhana also thanked fans for turning in huge numbers despite not getting favorable results in the first five games. She said:

"Really thankful for the supporters," she stated. "Even when you're not in a great position, the fans still turn up and chat "RCB". Even when we lost five in a row, the fans always came in. We're really glad as players and as fans to get over the line to get the first win."

With this victory, RCB have climbed to fourth in the points table. They are level on points with Gujarat Giants (GG) but have a better net run rate. Although RCB's chances of making it to the Eliminator are slim, they are still mathematically in with a chance of progressing.

"She's a 360-degree player" - Smriti Mandhana lauds Kanika Ahuja

Kanika Ahuja, who has shown glimpses of her ability throughout WPL 2023, rose to the occasion on Wednesday with a match-winning knock of 46 off just 30 balls, including eight boundaries and one six.

She displayed her all-round hitting skills, which didn't go unnoticed. Smriti Mandhana spoke highly of the 20-year-old, saying that Ahuja's abilities are unique in Indian cricket.

"Really excited to see her bat. She's a 360-degree player, which is not common in Indian cricket. We have more technical players. That's impressive, and the confidence she has is amazing," she stated.

RCB will next be in action against the Gujarat Giants on Saturday, March 18 at the Brabourne Stadium.

